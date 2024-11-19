Weekly Video Presser: Army HC Jeff Monken chimes in on Notre Dame

This afternoon Army football head coach Jeff Monken met with the media, including GBK’s Joe Iacono at Howze Practice Field as the No. 18 Black Knights continue in prep mode for what will be their biggest game of the year thus far. On Saturday, the Black Knight takes on No. 6 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium.
Here's everything Coach Monken had to say …
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel