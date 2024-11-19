Published Nov 19, 2024
Weekly Video Presser: Army HC Jeff Monken chimes in on Notre Dame
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest

This afternoon Army football head coach Jeff Monken met with the media, including GBK’s Joe Iacono at Howze Practice Field as the No. 18 Black Knights continue in prep mode for what will be their biggest game of the year thus far. On Saturday, the Black Knight takes on No. 6 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium.

Here's everything Coach Monken had to say …

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel