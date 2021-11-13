Army Men’s Basketball battles in defeat at No. 9 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Jalen Rucker scored 19 points to share game-high honors as the Black Knights were defeated by the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils, 82-56, in the nightcap of the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase presented by Ameritas on Friday night.

GAME SUMMARY

The Black Knights battled No. 9 Duke throughout the 15th all-time meeting between the programs. The Black Knights trailed by nine points with nine minutes remaining before the Blue Devils closed out the game on a 23-8 run. Duke, the preseason favorite to win the ACC, scored 15 straight points during the run to halt a comeback effort by Army.

Army answered several runs by Duke, beginning in the opening minutes. The Blue Devils, buoyed by playing in front of a home crowd for the first time in nearly two seasons, raced out to a 10-0 lead three minutes into the game. Aaron Duhart scored Army’s first points of the game with a driving layup, which started a 9-0 run by the Cadets. Josh Caldwell connected on a jumper and Jalen Rucker scored five straight.

Army had a window over the next two possessions to either tie or take the lead until Duke scored six straight points to build a 20-11 lead with nine minutes left in the first half. The Black Knights kept chipping away at the deficit. Charlie Peterson, coming off a career-high scoring output in the season opener, converted a 3-point play as Army trailed 27-21 with 2:52 left. Josh Caldwell connected on a step-back jumper as the Black Knights cut the lead to 30-25 with 1:26 remaining in the half. However, Duke closed the half on an 8-0 run.

Army remained in striking distance in the early stages of the second half. A 9-2 run four minutes into the half cut the deficit to 42-34. After Duke extended the lead to 14 points, baskets by Rucker and Peterson brought the lead down to 51-42 with 10:41 remaining. Army was outscoring Duke, 23-21, at the nine-minute mark until the Blue Devils pulled away with the run.