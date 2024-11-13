Army Men’s Basketball to Host Duke in 2025

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Athletics and Duke Athletics have announced that the two basketball programs will meet again in 2025. The Army men's basketball team will host Duke University at Christl Arena next season on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025.

The meeting is a part of a three-game series between the Black Knights and the Blue Devils; 2024 at Cameron Indoor, 2025 at Christl Arena in West Point N.Y., and the third game in 2026 back in Durham, N.C.

The last time the Blue Devils visited West Point was November 6, 1997, a 78-45 Duke victory. That game ranks as the sixth highest attended game (5,055) in Christl Arena history, only behind five editions of the Army-Navy Game.

Army Director of Athletics Mike Buddie on hosting Duke in 2025, "We are thrilled to compete against one of the finest basketball programs in the country, especially on Veteran's Day, which holds significant meaning to both programs."

Army and Duke squared off this past Friday night (11/8/24) from Cameron Indoor Stadium, a 100-58, Blue Devils win.

This matchup holds additional significance due to former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's deep connections at both institutions; he is a West Point graduate and began his coaching career with Army before his storied tenure at Duke.

"When you combine the opportunity to host a program with the stature of Duke basketball on Veteran's Day in Christl with the connection to a legend in our program's history it is a tremendous thrill for the young men in our program," said The Lee Anderson Head Men's Basketball Coach Kevin Kuwik. "We are grateful to Coach Scheyer for this opportunity and look forward to a memorable experience not just for our team, but for the entire West Point community and alumni."