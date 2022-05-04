Army MLB Arik Smith is Jacksonville Jaguars' bound

Not to take anything away from Nolan Cockrill, Malkelm Morrison, Cedrick Cunningham, or Zach Harding, all of who have officially been tabbed by specific NFL teams ... but many of the Army football faithful were shaking their heads wondering why the NFL clubs had passed on Captain and Middle Linebacker Arik Smith, when it came to inviting him to a mini-camp and/or signing as a free agent.

"Arik's what every coach wants," Army DC Nate Woody shared with GoBlackKnights.com today. "He's very demanding of himself not only in games but also practices. He studies his responsibilities in the scheme of the defense as well as any player I've been around, but he also made many plays because he was just so much more physical than his opponent. As much effort as he would give on the field, he would also give back to his community in service. He was a leader by example and a very good one."

Smith, who started at the middle (MIKE) linebacker position for the past 3 years and played 2,113 career snaps as a Black Knight. Smith registered 253 career tackles, including 24.5 TFLs and 10.0 Sacks along with an interception, 2 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. He was selected as the MVP of the Armed Forces Bowl in his final game as a Black Knight.

Well, today, the vibe shifted and No. 53 will get his NFL opportunity with the Jaguars via the free-agent route.