GoBlackKnights - Army-Navy Pre-Game Press Conference: Jeff Monken & Players

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point football head coach Jeff Monken met virtually with members of the local media on Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference inside Nowak Auditorium.

Army will face archrival Navy in the 121st edition of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA at 3 p.m. this Saturday at Michie Stadium. This will be the first time since 1943 that America's game will be played at West Point. The game will be televised on CBS.