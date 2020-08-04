GoBlackKnights - Army-Oklahoma Football Game Canceled for this Fall

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point athletic department recognizes the Big 12 Conference's decision to disallow nonconference away games. Given the decision, Army football's scheduled contest against Oklahoma at Michie Stadium on Sept. 26 has been canceled for this fall.

"We are disappointed to lose Oklahoma from our schedule this season, however we respect the Big 12's difficult decision," Army Director of Athletics Mike Buddie said. "I am saddened for our players, coaches, alumni and fans to miss out on what has been such a highly anticipated contest since it was first announced. Given the rapidly changing environment in college athletics, we've been working on numerous contingency plans in the event of decisions like this, and have already begun the process of finding a future date to host the Sooners."

Army West Point is currently working on an updated football schedule and as it finalizes those plans, the Ticket Office will reach out next week to current ticket holders with additional information outlining available options to retain account credits for future purchases, convert credits to a 2020 tax-deductible athletic gift, or request a refund.

Army West Point will continue to make decisions in the best interest of its cadet-athletes. The priority continues to be the health and safety of the cadet-athletes, staff, coaches and loyal fan base.

"We remain steadfast in competing this fall," Buddie said. "Competing in athletics is tightly woven into the fabric of the Academy's mission. It supports the 47-month cadet experience necessary to prepare our cadet-athletes for officership in the United States Army. Unlike at other institutions, our cadets cannot retain extra years of eligibility. I will do everything within my power to ensure they get the opportunity to play."

During these unprecedented times, all decisions will continue to require constant monitoring and maximum flexibility while searching for creative solutions to achieve this goal.