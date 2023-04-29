News More News
Army OLB Andre Carter signs as a Free Agent with the Minnesota Vikings

Army OLB Andre Carter and future Miami Dolphins' DE/OLB (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Today, as the Army Black Knights' talented OLB Andre Carter patiently waited back home in Missouri City (TX) with his family and friends to hear which NFL team would draft the 6’7”, 260 ponder … that did not occur.

However, following the draft where 259 college players were selected, Andre received the call from the Minnesota Vikings and #34 signed with the squad as an undrafted free agent and hence, the journey continues.

Carter entered West Point direct from Missouri City with a 5.2 rating from Rivals.com as a Tight End, and no offers from any other Division I program.

Carter started off slow at Army West Point, appearing in 3 games with no tackles in 2020. He improved slightly in 2021, appearing in 10 games with 14 tackles, 1 Sack, and 1 Interception.

He burst into the limelight in his junior season, 2022, when he recorded 44 tackles, including 18.5 TFLs and an Army record 15.5 Sacks in 13 games played, becoming the first Army player in 31 years to earn All-American honors. His numbers dropped off in 2022 as opposing offenses deployed additional resources to hold him to 41 tackles including 7 TFLs and 3.5 Sacks last season.


Andre and his family were all smiles at the Senior Bowl and the smiles continued today as he NFL journey continues!
Andre is a gifted athlete with an outstanding work ethic. When rushing the passer he's got an explosive get off with flexibility to bend off the edge or cross face of pass blockers. He's unique in that he can cover backs and tight ends as well as he can rush the QB. Andre's efficiency in coverage ranked as high as his pass rush numbers. He is extremely dedicated in preparing himself through film study. Andre is a big reason Army's defense came in third in the country in passing yard's allowed. Pass attempts for two seconds or less by Army opponents went up 30% in 2022 from 2021.
— 4th Year Army Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody

