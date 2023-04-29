Today, as the Army Black Knights' talented OLB Andre Carter patiently waited back home in Missouri City (TX) with his family and friends to hear which NFL team would draft the 6’7”, 260 ponder … that did not occur.

However, following the draft where 259 college players were selected, Andre received the call from the Minnesota Vikings and #34 signed with the squad as an undrafted free agent and hence, the journey continues.

Carter entered West Point direct from Missouri City with a 5.2 rating from Rivals.com as a Tight End, and no offers from any other Division I program.

Carter started off slow at Army West Point, appearing in 3 games with no tackles in 2020. He improved slightly in 2021, appearing in 10 games with 14 tackles, 1 Sack, and 1 Interception.

He burst into the limelight in his junior season, 2022, when he recorded 44 tackles, including 18.5 TFLs and an Army record 15.5 Sacks in 13 games played, becoming the first Army player in 31 years to earn All-American honors. His numbers dropped off in 2022 as opposing offenses deployed additional resources to hold him to 41 tackles including 7 TFLs and 3.5 Sacks last season.



