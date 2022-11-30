We begin our Countdown to the 123rd Army vs. Navy Game, which is set to be played on Dec. 10th from Lincoln Financial in the City of Brotherly Love.

Since 2016, the Black Knights have won 4 of the last 6 contests. Needless to say, the margin of victory for both teams in those 6 most recent games has been slim, with the exception of Navy’s 31-7 victory in 2019.

The game returns to Philadelphia (PA) and with a win, the Army Black Knights can even their season record to 6-6 and a potential bowl bid.

One of the biggest challenges for Army on December 10th will be to stop Navy Midshipmen’s rushing attack, and one critical piece to the Black Knights’ defense is All-American OLB, Andre Carter.

Let’s come inside GBK for Carter’s one-on-one post-practice (11/29) interview with GBK’s Joe Iacono.