Army Black Knights' talented OLB Andre Carter is back home in Missouri City with his family in what many believe is an upcoming celebration of him becoming just the third player since 1967 to get drafted from West Point.

Carter entered West Point direct from Missouri City with a 5.2 rating from Rivals as a Tight End, and no offers from any other Div 1 program.

Carter started off slow at Army West Point, appearing in 3 games with no tackles in 2020. He improved slightly in 2021, appearing in 10 games with 14 tackles, 1 Sack, and 1 Interception.

He burst into the limelight in his junior season, 2022, when he recorded 44 tackles, including 18.5 TFLs and an Army record 15.5 Sacks in 13 games played, becoming the first Army player in 31 years to earn All-American honors. His numbers dropped off in 2022 as opposing offenses deployed additional resources to hold him to 41 tackles including 7 TFLs and 3.5 Sacks last season.

Come inside GoBlackKnights.com to hear from Andre himself as he chats with GBK's Analyst Joe Iacono ... as the talented OLB continues this impressive journey.