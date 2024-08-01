Advertisement
Army Post-Practice Interviews - Worley, Law, Reynolds & Udoh (7/31)

Army Black Knights' Offensive Coordinator Cody Worley
Army Black Knights' Offensive Coordinator Cody Worley (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

As promised, we are back with Part II of Wednesday’s post-practice interviews.

The Black Knights completed their 2nd day of summer training camp, GBK’s Joe Iacono and other media had an opportunity to chat with Offensive Coordinator Cody Worley, OL Jordyn Law, WR Casey Reynolds and RB Kanye Udoh.

Listen in as the aforementioned chime in.

Offensive Coordinator Cody Worley 

OL Jordyn Law

WR Casey Reynolds

RB Kanye Udoh


