Army Post-Practice Interviews - Worley, Law, Reynolds & Udoh (7/31)
As promised, we are back with Part II of Wednesday’s post-practice interviews.
The Black Knights completed their 2nd day of summer training camp, GBK’s Joe Iacono and other media had an opportunity to chat with Offensive Coordinator Cody Worley, OL Jordyn Law, WR Casey Reynolds and RB Kanye Udoh.
Listen in as the aforementioned chime in.
Offensive Coordinator Cody Worley
OL Jordyn Law
WR Casey Reynolds
RB Kanye Udoh
