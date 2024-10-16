ARMY QB BRYSON DAILY’S MEMORABLE SEASON LEADS TO HEISMAN TROPHY TALK

Army quarterback and co-captain Bryson Daily is having a season to remember in 2024. Daily is on pace to potentially join Kelvin Hopkins (2018) as the only Army quarterbacks to both throw and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. Through the first six games of the 2024 season, Daily's statistics are nothing short of impressive.
Passing Game
• 482 yards passing at the season's midpoint
• 6 touchdowns on only 37 attempts (1 TD every 6 pass attempts)
• 0 interceptions
• Impressive 217 QBR
While Daily may fall slightly short of 1,000 passing yards, it's important to note that the No. 23 ranked Army Black Knights have been throwing the ball selectively rather than out of necessity. Additionally, Daily has sat out the fourth quarter in at least 3-4 of Army's games so far.
Ground Game
It's on the ground where the 6-foot-1, 221-pound Daily, who was recruited out of high school as a linebacker, truly shines:
• Leads the Black Knights with 738 rushing yards (7th nationally)
• On pace to potentially break the 1,500-yard barrier
• Averaging an impressive 6.9 yards per carry
• 14 rushing touchdowns (3rd nationally), just 3 shy of tying Army's single-season record
Dual-Threat Capability
Daily has showcased his versatility with three games where he both rushed and passed for over 100 yards (against Rice, Tulsa, and UAB).
Context and Coaching
What makes Daily's statistics even more remarkable is the offensive scheme employed by head coach Jeff Monken and offensive coordinator Cody Worley. Their triple-option strategy emphasizes distributing the ball, either by design or in response to the defense. For instance, in the recent UAB game, Daily had only 12 carries, but he made the most of them with 136 yards and 4 touchdowns.
As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Bryson Daily as he continues to lead Army's offense and potentially set new records for the Black Knights.
Highlight Reel
Daily commands the most efficient offense in the nation and the No. 1 rushing attack in the land. After a few highlight reel plays (leaping into the end zone against Rice; hurdling a tackler against Temple; and stiff-arming a defender through the turf against UAB) he is starting to garner national attention and the Heisman hype train has left the station.
When it comes to the Heisman Trophy, there is a lot of competition this year. The odds of Daily winning the Heisman are almost non-existent if we’re being realistic, but he is starting to be mentioned in the conversation for candidates who should receive votes.
Here are GoBlackKnights.com’s Top Heisman candidates to date or at least our top players to be considered.
1. RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State – Jeanty is the only player to have more impressive rushing stats than Daily across the board. He’s already run for over 1200 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is almost an unstoppable force.
2. WR/DB Travis Hunter, Colorado – Colorado’s 2-way star is probably the best all-around athlete in college football this year. However, he was hurt against Kansas State Saturday night and we aren’t sure what his status will be going forward.
3. QB Cam Ward, Miami – Ward has had a couple of miraculous comebacks and last-play victories over Virginia Tech and Cal as he leads the resurgent Miami Hurricanes towards an ACC Championship and a shot at a national title.
4. QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon – The two-time transfer, sixth-year Ducks’ Senior led Oregon to a huge win at home against Ohio State the other night. He is one of the nation’s top 10 passers, is a dual-threat, and leads a team that may win the Big 10 title and potentially the national championship. Ironically, Gabriel was a verbal commit to Army out of high school before flipping to UCF to start his college career.
5. QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama – Milroe’s shine has faded a tad after the Tide’s upset loss at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores a few weeks ago, but he’s still one of the frontrunners for the Heisman, especially if Alabama can win out and win the SEC Championship, and Milroe looks good doing it. He may have the highest NFL ceiling of any QB in next year’s draft.
6. QB Bryson Daily, Army – Daily has begun to garner enough national attention to hold down slot #6 in our opinion. He faces stiff competition from his arch-rival Blake Horvath, who plays for the Navy Midshipmen.
