ARMY QB BRYSON DAILY’S MEMORABLE SEASON LEADS TO HEISMAN TROPHY TALK

Army QB Bryson Daily is having a remarkable 2024 football campaign (Photo by GoBlackKnights.com)

Army quarterback and co-captain Bryson Daily is having a season to remember in 2024. Daily is on pace to potentially join Kelvin Hopkins (2018) as the only Army quarterbacks to both throw and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. Through the first six games of the 2024 season, Daily's statistics are nothing short of impressive.

Passing Game

• 482 yards passing at the season's midpoint • 6 touchdowns on only 37 attempts (1 TD every 6 pass attempts) • 0 interceptions • Impressive 217 QBR

While Daily may fall slightly short of 1,000 passing yards, it's important to note that the No. 23 ranked Army Black Knights have been throwing the ball selectively rather than out of necessity. Additionally, Daily has sat out the fourth quarter in at least 3-4 of Army's games so far.

Ground Game

It's on the ground where the 6-foot-1, 221-pound Daily, who was recruited out of high school as a linebacker, truly shines:

• Leads the Black Knights with 738 rushing yards (7th nationally) • On pace to potentially break the 1,500-yard barrier • Averaging an impressive 6.9 yards per carry • 14 rushing touchdowns (3rd nationally), just 3 shy of tying Army's single-season record

Dual-Threat Capability

Daily has showcased his versatility with three games where he both rushed and passed for over 100 yards (against Rice, Tulsa, and UAB).

Context and Coaching

Daily and teammates are always in prep and ready to play mode (Photo by GoBlackKnights.com)

What makes Daily's statistics even more remarkable is the offensive scheme employed by head coach Jeff Monken and offensive coordinator Cody Worley. Their triple-option strategy emphasizes distributing the ball, either by design or in response to the defense. For instance, in the recent UAB game, Daily had only 12 carries, but he made the most of them with 136 yards and 4 touchdowns. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Bryson Daily as he continues to lead Army's offense and potentially set new records for the Black Knights.

“We are extremely proud of the way the Army team is playing. Their total commitment to each other and the brotherhood is evident when they take the field week in and week out. Any individual recognition that Bryson may be receiving is only possible because of his team.” Darrell & Christi Daily - Bryson’s Parents

Highlight Reel

Daily commands the most efficient offense in the nation and the No. 1 rushing attack in the land. After a few highlight reel plays (leaping into the end zone against Rice; hurdling a tackler against Temple; and stiff-arming a defender through the turf against UAB) he is starting to garner national attention and the Heisman hype train has left the station.