TYLER, Texas – Georgia Southern wide receiver Amare Jones has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the seventh week of the college football season.

Georgia Southern knocked off No. 25 James Madison 45-38 at Paulson Stadium. Amare Jones was part of an aerial attack that racked up a school-record 578 passing yards and four touchdowns. The fifth-year senior caught seven passes for a career-high 164 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-long 75-yarder. He, along with Khaleb Hood and Jeremy Singleton all went over the century mark, marking the first time in program history the Eagles have had three receivers accomplish the feat in the same game.

The 25th-ranked Dukes were the fourth team to come into Paulson Stadium ranked by The Associated Press. Georgia Southern beat No. 25 App State at home in 2018 but fell to No. 21 Coastal Carolina and No. 14 BYU last year in Statesboro.

For the season, Jones has 30 catches for 429 yards and five scores and is also averaging 9.4 yards per punt return and 16.0 yards per kick return.

Amare Jones is a graduate of Frisco Heritage High School in Frisco, Texas.

Honorable Mentions Week 7:

KEVORIAN BARNES, RB, UTSA

RS-Freshman

San Augustine, TX (San Augustine HS)

20 carries - 128 yards, 2 TD

W 30-10 @ FIU

MAX DUGGAN, QB, TCU

Senior

Council Bluffs, IA (Lewis Central HS)

23/40 - 286 yards, 2 TD + 57 yards rushing, TD

W 43-40 (2 OT) vs. #8 Oklahoma State

ZACH EVANS, RB, OLE MISS

Junior

Houston, TX (North Shore HS)

21 carries – 136 yards, 1 TD + 23-yard receiving TD

W 48-34 vs. Auburn

QUENTIN JOHNSTON, WR, TCU

Junior

Temple, TX (Temple HS)

8 catches - 180 yards, TD

W 43-40 (2 OT) vs. #8 Oklahoma State

** TD occurred in 1st OT

JEMEL JONES, QB, ARMY

Senior

The Colony, TX (The Colony HS)

12 carries - 113 yards, 2 TD | 0/2 passing

W 42-17 vs. Colgate

** 1st start this season

KENDRE MILLER, RB, TCU

Junior

Mount Enterprise, TX (Mount Enterprise HS)

22 carries - 104 yards, 2 TD + 17-yd reception

W 43-40 (2 OT) vs. #8 Oklahoma State

** 2-yd TD run was game-winner

TANNER MORDECAI, QB, SMU

Senior

Waco, TX (Midway HS)

20/27 - 336 yards, 3 TD | 6 carries - 74 yards, TD

W 40-34 vs. Navy

RYAN O’KEEFE, WR, UCF

Senior

Austin, TX (Round Rock HS)

7 catches - 111 yards, 2 TD

W 70-13 vs. Temple

XAVIER WORTHY, WR, TEXAS

Sophomore

Fresno, CA (Central East HS)

8 catches - 72 yards, 2 TD

W 24-21 @ Iowa State

** 2nd TD proved game-winner with less than 5 min to play

THE EARL CAMPBELL TYLER ROSE AWARD

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year D1 Texas college.