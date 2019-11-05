WEST POINT, N.Y. –Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie has announced an agreement with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, owner and operator of the Belk Bowl, that could lead to Army participating in the Charlotte-based postseason game twice over the next six years, beginning in 2020.

As part of the deal, Army will serve as a primary backup for the Belk Bowl, and will have the opportunity to accept an invitation to the game twice during the next six-year bowl cycle that runs from 2020 through 2025.

"We are excited to have developed this opportunity with our friends at the Belk Bowl which will allow our cadets the chance to compete in Charlotte in the coming six-year cycle," said Buddie. "We are fortunate to be in a position to be an attractive option for Bowl games and that is a credit to our coaches and cadets who work hard every day to represent the US Military Academy in a first class manner on and off the field."

Just last month, Army announced future primary bowl agreements with the Independence Bowl and ESPN Events for the upcoming six-year bowl cycle. With those announcements, Army will have primary tie-ins with the Independence Bowl (even years) and an ESPN owned and operated bowl game (odd years) each of the next six years.

As part of those deals, Army will have the opportunity to exercise an "Acceptance Option" for a different bowl game, one time during each of the separate three-year terms -- once during the even years with the Independence Bowl and once during the odd years with ESPN Events. Army could exercise the "Acceptance Option" for the Belk Bowl or another game that extends an invitation to the Black Knights.

"We are excited to partner with Army in this contingency agreement for the next six-year bowl cycle," said Dan Morrison, Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "The Charlotte community would welcome the opportunity to show the Corps of Cadets and the Army fans its Southern hospitality."

The Belk Bowl will feature an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) team against an opponent from either the Southeastern Conference (SEC) or the Big Ten Conference from 2020 through 2025. Beginning next year, a team from the ACC will face a team from the Big Ten in the Belk Bowl in 2020, 2022 and 2024, and a team from the SEC in 2021, 2023 and 2025. Should either conference fail to provide the Belk Bowl with an eligible team at any point during the new six-year cycle, Army would be extended an invitation to fill the vacancy.

College football's only bowl game to call the Carolinas home, the 2019 Belk Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 31st, with a 12:00 p.m. EST kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Celebrating its 18th year, the Belk Bowl will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) is a 501(c)(3) created in 2013 to provide leadership for sports-based initiatives that enhance the economy and quality of life in the Charlotte region. CSF provides unique events and business opportunities around professional, collegiate and amateur sporting events, highlighted by the annual Belk Bowl and the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, as well as, the Belk College Kickoff Game.

For more information on the Belk Bowl, please visit www.BelkBowl.com.