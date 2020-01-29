The death of former NBA Megastar Kobe Bryant, who is clearly one of the All-Time great NBA players ... it truly transcended the gates of the basketball community, the sports world, the borders of the USA, but it impacted and touched folks around the globe.

One of my favorite poems is from John Dunne, who stated that “No man is an island, entire of himself, but every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” Dunne went on to say, “Any man’s death diminishes me, because I’m involved in mankind, and therefore never ask for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.”

💔Rest In Peace!💔



▪️ Kobe Bryant

▪️ Gianna Bryant

▪️ John Altobelli

▪️ Keri Altobelli

▪️ Alyssa Altobelli

▪️ Sarah Chester

▪️ Payton Chester

▪️ Christina Mauser

▪️ Ara Zobayan. pic.twitter.com/iUKSr2QfZZ — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) January 28, 2020

As such, we asked a few members of the Army Black Knights’ 2020 incoming recruiting class on how they felt regarding the untimely and tragic death of former NBA superstar, Kobe Bryant, who also gallantly wore the titles of husband, father, friend, businessman, Oscar winner, along with other roles he carried during his 41 years of life here on earth. Two questions we put out there for them to respond to ..... 1) Where were you when you first of his death and what was your initial reaction? 2) Now that the dust has somewhat settled relative to the news of his passing, when you think of Kobe and his legacy, what comes to mind for you and does it have any personal impact on you and how you would like to conduct yourself ... especially heading off to West Point?

"I was in my basement watching TV when I heard the news. My initial reaction was that I didn’t even believe it was true. My friend texted me and I was just so surprised and sad." "I definitely think his legacy will live on forever. When I think of Kobe, I will just remember his work ethic and his drive to be the greatest he could be. I definitely will take that mindset with me to West Point and wherever else I end up in life."

"I was in my room watching TV. I thought it was fake and just someone trying to make fake news. What comes to mind when I think of Kobe is a legend who really taught a nation not to quit on anything."

“I was about to go out to eat with my family for lunch and one of my friends text me and had sent me a link of where they said Kobe Bryant was dead. I didn’t believe it at first, but then I got on Twitter and saw multiple sources confirm his death. I was shocked, surprised, and I’ve never been a huge basketball guy but I was hurt from just the type of person he was.” “It just reminds me that I never have any excuses. Kobe trained and played with the flu multiple times. He never took a short cut and always worked his tail off. I feel that to be successful at West Point, it will take that.”

"I was watching the Pro and it announced it on TV and i was like OH MY GOD ... I can’t believe this happened. Out of all people he had to go!" "It shows me how to have high expectations .. It shows how important he was to people." "It shows me how he was a leader and set examples and that’s what you need to be successful at West Point."