Army's is nipped by Holy Cross
WEST POINT, N.Y. - Jalen Rucker and Chris Mann each scored 11 points to share team-high honors as the Army Black Knights were unable to hold off a late push by the Holy Cross Crusaders in a 69-65 defeat on Saturday.
GAME SUMMARY
Army led for 27 minutes, but Holy Cross took the lead with 89 seconds remaining for the 14th and final lead change.
The Black Knights trailed 9-4 before going on a 13-3 run to take a 17-12 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half. The lead, then, alternated three times in the next two minutes. Army grabbed control of the first half by outscoring the Crusaders, 15-4, to take a 34-25 lead with 3:24 remaining for the largest lead of the game. The Black Knights made 3 of 6 triples including a pair by Jared Cross during the stretch. The Crusaders closed the half on a 6-0 run to cut Army's lead to 34-31 at the break.
Army scored six straight points to open the second frame for a 40-31 lead. The Black Knights maintained their lead heading into the final 10 minutes of the game, but the Crusaders continued to chip away at the lead. Holy Cross eventually took a 57-54 lead with seven minutes left, for its first lead since the 8:27 mark in the first half, as part of a 9-1 run.
Chris Mann and Josh Caldwell combined for five points to push Army back into the lead, 59-58, with four minutes remaining. After Holy Cross's Judson Martindale made a 3-pointer for a 61-59 lead, Aaron Duhart and Abe Johnson provided the scoring as the Black Knights led 62-61 with two minutes left.
However, the Black Knights had four straight scoreless trips which opened the door for the Crusaders who scored six straight points to lead 67-62 with 31 seconds left. Jalen Rucker connected on a triple with 14 seconds left, but Holy Cross' Kyrell Luc made a pair of free throws to cap the scoring at 69-65.
CADETS CAPSULES
• Jalen Rucker finished with 11 points to be double figures for the eighth straight game.
• Chris Mann netted 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting.
• Josh Caldwell grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and had one steal. He is now tied for first place on the career steals list (149) with Cleveland Richard.
• Aaron Duhart had six assists to share game-high marks and added nine points.
• Abe Johnson snagged a career-high seven rebounds.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
• Army had its six-game home winning streak snapped while dropping its first conference home game.
.
UP NEXT
• Army West Point is back on the road on Wednesday, February 9 to take on Boston University at 7 p.m.
• Coverage will be provided by ESPN+ and by the Army Sports Network via the Varsity Sports Network and www.GoArmyWestPoint.com.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?