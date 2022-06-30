Army’s biggest recruiting month of the summer has big results
On June 11th, the Black Knights hosted their only camp for high school players this summer. The majority of participants were prospects who were hoping at the end of the day, they had earned an off...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news