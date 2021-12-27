Army's Caldwell Named Patriot League Player of the Week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Senior guard Josh Caldwell was named the Patriot League GEICO Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday to earn the accolade for the first time in his career.

Caldwell led the Black Knights in scoring with 18 points in Army's defeat at the University of South Carolina on December 22 in the team's lone game of the week. The Columbia, South Carolina native led the team in steals with three to move within three steals of tying Kevin Houston for fifth on the Army career steals list. Caldwell chipped in three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

On the season, Caldwell is second on the team in points per game (12.8), rebounds per game (4.8), and assist per game (2.9), while leading the Black Knights in steals per game (1.8) and blocks per game (0.5).

The Patriot League men's basketball players of the week are selected in a vote by league media members and each school's sports information director, who are not eligible to vote for their student-athletes.

Army returns home to host Loyola (MD) on Saturday, January 1 at 2 p.m. to open Patriot League play. Coverage will be provided by ESPN+ and by the Army Sports Network via the Varsity Sports Network and www.GoArmyWestPoint.com.