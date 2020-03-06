WEST POINT, N.Y. – Despite a late charge in the second half, the Army West Point men’s basketball team was unable to overcome the deficit and ultimately fell to Lafayette, 73-68, on Thursday night in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal game at Christl Arena.



The fourth-seeded Black Knights (15-15, 10-8 Patriot League) outscored the fifth-seeded Leopards (19-11, 10-8 Patriot League), 25-11, over nearly a 10-minute stretch to pull within four with 1:18 left to play. However, Lafayette buckled down on the defensive end and knocked down its foul shots late to come out on top.

In their final career games in an Army uniform, Tommy Funk and Matt Wilson left it all out on the floor. The senior captains each posted a double-double and were key in the Cadets’ second-half comeback effort.

Funk, who had 16 points in the final stanza, led the Black Knights with a game-high 21 points. The Warrington, Pa., native paired his scoring output with a game-best 12 assists with just two turnovers in a full 40 minutes of action.

Wilson had himself a game, putting up 15 in the scoring column and tying his career-best rebounding mark with 15, which included five on the offensive glass. Tucker Blackwell and Lonnie Grayson knocked down several timely shots against the Leopards as well and finished with nine and eight points, respectively.

ARMY HIGHLIGHTS AND GAME NOTES

• Funk capped his senior campaign on a 26-game double-digit scoring streak.

• He played and started in all 124 career games at Army.

• With his 21 points against Lafayette, he moved past Chris Spatola ’02 for eighth in program history in career points.

• It was the ninth time this season that he eclipsed the 20-point mark in a game.

• Funk handed out five or more assists for the 15th straight outing.

• The Warrington, Pa., native logged his fifth double-double of the season and the ninth of his career.

• In his four years at the Academy, Funk scored 1,544 points, reeled in 398 rebounds and handed out 728 assists.

• He finished his playing career as the all-time leader in assists both at Army and in the Patriot League.

• His 212 assists this year ranked first in program history and fourth in Patriot League history in single-season helpers.

• Wilson closed out his playing career by scoring in double figures in 18 straight games.

• The senior played in all 124 career games at Army.

• He posted his 10th double-double of the season and the 19th of his career.

• The Alexandria, Ky., native moved past Ella Ellis ’13 for sixth in career points at Army.

• For his career, Wilson totaled 1,587 points and 852 rebounds while shooting the ball at a 61- percent clip from the field.

• After four years on the hardwood, he finishes sixth in career points, third in career rebounds, fifth in made field goals and fourth in career field goal percentage at Army.

• Funk and Wilson both posted double-doubles in back-to-back outings to close out the season.

• The Cadets scored 56 percent of their points from inside the paint.

• Army handed out 15 helpers on 28 made field goals.

• The Black Knights committed single-digit turnovers for the seventh time this season.





HOW IT HAPPENED

• The Leopards came out of the gate and shot over 40 percent from the field in the opening nine minutes to grab a 17-9 advantage. Lafayette’s lead grew as large as 10, 25-15, with 6:57 left in the half before a Josh Caldwell trey sparked a 12-6 Army run that brought the Black Knights within four, 34-30, at the half.

• Lafayette built its lead back to double figures after using the first six minutes of the second stanza to go on a 19-5 run. During that stretch, the Leopards shot 8-of-12 from the floor with a pair of treys to push the advantage to 18, 53-35.

• The Black Knights trailed, 58-40, with 10:31 left to play, but Army had one final push left. Funk and Wilson began to go to work and the senior duo combined for 17 points as the Black Knights outscored the Leopards, 25-11, over a stretch of 9:21 to pull within four, 69-65.

• Army got a stop on the defensive end but could not manufacture any points on the ensuing possession. From that point forward, the Leopards connected on their free throws and prevented any further damage from the Cadets to secure the win and advance to the semifinal round versus top-seeded Colgate.