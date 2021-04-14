GoBlackKnights - Army's Historic Season comes to an end in NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. – In its second-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, the Army West Point volleyball team fell in its first round matchup with Notre Dame, 3-1, Wednesday afternoon at the CHI Health Center.

This marked the final contest for Army's senior class of Bella Benoit, Monica Eckford, Ana Oglivie, Maggie Petersen and Hannah Presley. The group helped lead Army to back-to-back appearances in the Patriot League Tournament championship game, including its first win in the title game since 2009. In their four years, Army posted an overall record of 60-40 and was 28-13 in the last two seasons.

"I just can't say enough about our seniors leading us through the season" said Army head coach Alma Kovaci Lee. "It has been a very tough season for us and they stuck with us until the very end and committed to the success of this team. The legacy they have left is incredible.”

"Everybody was very committed to this season and as a senior that's all you can really ask for – is for everyone to give that same heart that you give because you know it's your last season," Oglivie added. "I feel like everyone played like it was their last chance every single time we practiced and in every game.”

Army's freshmen had 11 of the Black Knights' 15 kills in the first set of play. Allanah Cutler led the way with six, while Paige Fixemer contributed three and Mackenzie Karnig added two. The Fighting Irish led 23-21, but the Cadets used a 4-0 run to take the first.

The Black Knights opened the second set on a 4-0 run, but the Fighting Irish countered with eight consecutive points to push ahead by four. Army managed to take an 11-10 lead and it went back-and-forth from there. The score was knotted at 22-22 late in the set, but Notre Dame scored the final three points. Presley, Karnig and Eckford led the way in the frame with three kills apiece.

The Fighting Irish used an 8-1 run in the third set to push ahead 17-10. The Black Knights used a run of their own to cut Notre Dame's lead to three, forcing the Irish to burn a timeout. Out of the stoppage, Notre Dame scored seven of the next nine points to push ahead 2-1. The Irish went on to take the fourth set 25-11.

Cutler finished with a match-high 15 kills, while Presley, Fixemer, Karnig and Eckford each had six. Fixemer, an Omaha native, added three blocks.

"I really wanted our seniors to have another season," Kovaci Lee said. "I'm a little bit selfish because at Army they don't get another year. So, I was really hoping and praying that they would get another season. I'm just really excited to be here and am just excited that they got somewhat of a season.”