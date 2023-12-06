WEST POINT, NY – Lee Anderson Head Coach Kevin Kuwik got the first win of his head coaching career Friday night in a 74-39 win over Maritime at Christl Arena.

Army (1-7, 0-0 PL) was dominant from the opening tip racing out to a 9-0 lead, with Ryan Curry, Abe Johnson, and TJ Small all scoring.

Small had a great first half, scoring eight points in the opening 20 minutes.

The Black Knights lockdown defense held the Privateers to 12 percent shooting in the first half and 0-12 from deep.

Conversely, Army was on fire from the field and from deep, shooting 60 percent and 50 percent from three, while also going 3-4 from the free throw line.

The second half was a little closer but Jackson Mayo was the highlight of the second half, he entered the game with three minutes left and hit an insane euro step for his first career points, he followed that up with two corner threes to finish with eight points which tied him for the third most in the game.

Josh Scovens had another impressive game with 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal. He finishes the week with 27 points, 18 boards, three assists, one block and one steal.

Curry finished with nine points, four assists, two rebounds, and a block.

12 Black Knights scored tonight, including the first points of the season for Isaiah Caldwell.

Army will look to make it two in a row on Tuesday night against Le Moyne at 6 pm in Christl Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.