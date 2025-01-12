Bryson Daily Quarterback of the Year

The National Quarterback Club recently announced that they have named Bryson Daily as their National Collegiate Quarterback of the Year. The NCQB “recognizes outstanding athletes for their qualities and achievements on and off the playing field, and serves as a model for comprehensive excellence in athletic achievement, academic success, and greater social affinity.”

In his announcement, Don Kike, President of the NCQB stated, "Bryson Daily is The 'salt of the earth'. We will enjoy celebrating, not only Bryson's athletic accomplishments but, the young man and his family for renewing our enthusiasm and reminding us just how simple and clean this game truly is. During a time when there is so much consternation and a general lack of grace in the world, it will be a true pleasure to celebrate this young man. Bryson Daily has left his mark on the college game…beyond the statistics.”

The award is one of many accolades that Daily has received for his outstanding performance at quarterback for the Black Knights. He was recently named the winner of the Brian Westbrook Player of the Year award by the Maxwell Football Club, and prior to that was named the AAC’s Offensive Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Earl Campbell Award.

Daily set the single-season Army record for touchdowns responsible for in a season (41), rushing touchdowns in a single season (32) and rushing touchdowns in a single game (5). His 32 Rushing Touchdowns broke FBS the single-season record set by Keenan Reynolds in 2013.

He had 10 consecutive 100-yard rushing games and finished the season with 1,659 yards, which is second only to Ahmad Bradshaw’s 1,746 for most rushing yards in a season. He also passed for 1006 yards and 9 touchdowns.