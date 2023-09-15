Army’s offense answers the call with 37-29 win over UTSA
A.M. Allan here and if the first series or even the first quarter of the game was an indicator of how the Army Black Knights were going to play, then it was going be an enjoyable flight back to New York (aka West Point).
The Black Knights’ first drive was vintage Army football as running back Hayden Reed walked in on 2nd & goal with 7:25 on the clock. Perhaps more importantly, quarterback Bryson Daily looked extremely comfortable on the series and actually throughout the entire game.
On the Roadrunners’ first series, they turned the ball over on their own 40-yard line and 8 plays/41 yards later, big running back Jakobi Buchanan, received a great push from the O-Line, veered off tackle, and hit pay dirt for his 26th career touchdown and gave Army a “comfortable” 14-0 early lead.
What is notable for the 1st quarter was Army’s T.O.P, which was 13 plus minutes.
However, the Roadrunners would not be denied and quickly put 7 points on the board as they went on an 11-play/75-yard drive, closing the gap to 7 points.
Resilience:
Utilizing his scramble skills, Daly found receiver Noah Short, who outjumped the defender at the Roadrunner’s 12-yard line. However, the offense stalled and the Black Knights had to settle for a 23-yard field goal and a 17-7 lead.
Well, I am going to stop here and pass the baton over to GBK Analyst Joe Iacono who will provide us with his insight to Army’s victory over USTA.
Joe's Game Summary:
Score By Quarter:
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|
Army
|
14
|
6
|
10
|
7
|
37
|
UTSA
|
0
|
14
|
7
|
8
|
29
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Army
|USTA
|
1st
|
7:36
|
ARMY: 2nd & 1 at UTSA 1 - Hayden Reed rushed for 1 yard TD (Quinn Maretzki made PAT)
|
7
|
0
|
1st
|
1:22
|
ARMY: 2nd & 10 at UTSA 10 - Jakobi Buchanan rushed for 10 yard touchdown (Quinn Maretzki made PAT)
|
14
|
0
|
2nd
|
12:45
|
UTSA: 2nd & 3 at ARMY 19 - Robert Henry rushed for 19 yard touchdown (Chase Allen made PAT)
|
14
|
7
|
2nd
|
8:05
|
|
17
|
7
|
2nd
|
1:10
|
ARMY: 4th & 7 at UTSA 28Quinn Maretzki kicked a 45-yard field goal
|
20
|
7
|
2nd
|
0:05
|
|
20
|
14
|
3rd
|
9:18
|
|
23
|
14
|
3rd
|
7:14
|
UTSA: 3rd & 3, at ARMY 44 - Eddie Lee Marburger passed to Joshua Cephus for 44 yard touchdown (Chase Allen made PAT)
|
23
|
21
|
3rd
|
6:22
|
ARMY: 1st & 10, at UTSA 25 - Bryson Daily passed to Noah Short for 25 yard touchdown (Quinn Maretzki made PAT)
|
30
|
21
|
4th
|
6:48
|
ARMY: 4th & 3, at UTSA 3 - Bryson Daily rushed for 3 yard touchdown (Quinn Maretzki made PAT)
|
37
|
21
|
4th
|
6:23
|
UTSA: 2nd & 7, at UTSA 28 - Eddie Lee Marburger passed to Devin McCuin for 72 yard touchdown (2pt attempt converted, Eddie Lee Marburger pass to Devin McCuin)
|
37
|
29
|
FINAL
|
37
|
29
Key Stats:
• Army did not punt until 1:45 remaining in the 3rd quarter and holding a 30-21 lead.
• In the 1st quarter (1st & goal from the 10-yard line), running back Jakobi Buchanan scored, which was his 26th Army football career touchdown.
• Running back Hayden Reed rushed for 107 yards (5.4 avg.) and one touchdown.
• Quarterback Bryson Daily rushed for 100 yards on 24 carrels and one touchdown, while passing for 133 yards (7/17) and one touchdown.
• Wide receiver Noah Short made his first collegiate start and three receptions on the day for 68 yards and one touchdown.
• On the day, the Black Knights were not penalized during the contest.
• In the Time of Possession category, the Black Knights held the ball for 44:25 compared to the Roadrunners’ T.O.P of 15:35
• Army was 6/6 in 4th down conversions.
