A.M. Allan here and if the first series or even the first quarter of the game was an indicator of how the Army Black Knights were going to play, then it was going be an enjoyable flight back to New York (aka West Point).

The Black Knights’ first drive was vintage Army football as running back Hayden Reed walked in on 2nd & goal with 7:25 on the clock. Perhaps more importantly, quarterback Bryson Daily looked extremely comfortable on the series and actually throughout the entire game.

On the Roadrunners’ first series, they turned the ball over on their own 40-yard line and 8 plays/41 yards later, big running back Jakobi Buchanan, received a great push from the O-Line, veered off tackle, and hit pay dirt for his 26th career touchdown and gave Army a “comfortable” 14-0 early lead.

What is notable for the 1st quarter was Army’s T.O.P, which was 13 plus minutes.

However, the Roadrunners would not be denied and quickly put 7 points on the board as they went on an 11-play/75-yard drive, closing the gap to 7 points.