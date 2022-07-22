Army's Women's Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

WEST POINT, N.Y. --- Army West Point women's basketball head coach Missy Traversi released the 2022-23 non-conference slate on Thursday.

"As we head into the upcoming season, our program's competitiveness is on display with the strength of our non-conference schedule," said Traversi. "We welcome the challenges of playing top-tier programs from leagues in the region including the Ivy League, America East, and the Colonial Athletic Association, as well as, on the national level with Texas A&M. We are excited about the experience of our core players and their familiarity with our systems and beliefs. We are equally excited about the skill set and tenacity of our new cadets. We anticipate high-energy and demanding practices - day in and day out - as we prepare for the season opener in November."

The Black Knights will open the season at Christl Arena when they welcome Emmanuel on November 7. The Cadets will then travel to Binghamton (November 10) before heading to the state of Texas for a match-up with Texas A&M (November 13).

For most of the non-conference slate, Army will be road warriors with contests at Vermont (November 21), William & Mary (November 27), Hofstra (December 7), and Maine (December 11).

Army will host three more home games in the non-conference portion of the schedule starting with Yale (November 16), followed by Sacred Heart (December 1), and will close out non-conference play against Eastern Kentucky (December 18).