Army's Women’s Lacrosse win season opener vs. Rutgers

WEST POINT, NY – Army West Point women's lacrosse (1-0) opened the 2025 campaign in thrilling fashion as sophomore Ryan Remaly scored the game-winning goal with one second on the clock to top Rutgers (0-1) 10-9 at Michie Stadium.

Army battled back from a 3-0 deficit early to eventually take a 6-4 lead into halftime, with the teams trading goals in a tightly-contested second half.

Juniors Allison Reilly and Chloe Garrett led the Black Knights with three goals with an assist each while junior Brigid Duffy filled the stat sheet with four points, four ground balls, four caused turnovers and three draw controls. Garrett's four points marked the first of her career while making her first career start.

Remaly netted the game-winning goal off an assist from Reilly, while senior Gabrielle Mirak logged a goal and an assist. Junior Lindsey Serafine picked up the win in goal for Army, making six saves.

Army was outdone on the draw control 13-6 through the opening three quarters before winning all three in the final frame as junior Sarah Chernik matched Duffy with a team-best three draw controls.

Meghan Pedrani led the defensive effort with three caused turnovers while plebe Kate Gallagher registered a pair while making her first career start.

After falling behind 3-0 in the opening four minutes, Army scored the next three with Duffy having a hand in each with two goals and an assist to Mirak.

Army had another 3-0 run to end the half after Rutgers went ahead 4-3, as Garrett scored a pair before the break to put Army up two at halftime.

With Reilly's second tally giving Army a 7-5 lead with 10:49 to go in the third, the Scarlet Knights rattled off another 3-0 spurt to regain the lead and the momentum. Garrett notched her hat trick in the final minute of the frame to bring the score to 8-8 heading into the fourth quarter.

Lexie Coldiron was strong between the pipes for the Scarlet Knights down the stretch, making six of her 13 saves in the fourth quarter to stymie Army.

After trading goals early, the teams went scoreless for the final 11 minutes of play tied at nine, with the Black Knights having the final possession of the game after multiple key stops on defense.

With time winding down, Reilly fed Remaly who found herself free in front of Coldiron, and the sophomore made no mistake and lifted the Black Knights to a season-opening victory right at the buzzer.

Army outshot the Scarlet Knights 36-21 in total while having just 12 turnovers compared to 21 for the road side.

Army will prepare for its next matchup at Marist on Wednesday, February 19th at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN+.