Army Safety Cedrick Cunningham getting a shot with the Indianapolis Colts

Another member of the Army Black Knights’ secondary will have an opportunity to make it at the next level (NFL), as 2021 Captain and Safety Cedrick Cunningham has been invited to the Indianapolis Colts rookie camp.

When GoBlackKnights.com ask Army Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody to describe Cunningham as a player, this is what Woody had to offer.

“Cedrick is a powerful safety with good speed and exceptional ball skills,” explained Woody. “We dropped him into the box to get him involved in the run game as much as possible. He also made many of our coverage checks in the secondary. He's a great pursuit player and outstanding leader.”

2021 Co-Captain Cedrick Cunningham will be the biggest loss in terms of experience with 33 starts in 39 games and 1,852 defensive snaps in his four seasons at West Point. He had 188 career tackles, including 10.0 TFLs and 2 sacks to go along with 2 interceptions and 9 passes defended.

The last Black Knight to play for the Colts was former MLB, Josh McNary, who like Cunningham signed him to a free-agent contract. McNary appeared in 13 games for the Colts in 2015.