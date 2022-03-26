Army Spring Practice: Black Knights log in session No. 2

Army logged Saturday's practice as the team hit Howze Field and locked down session No. 2 of the spring practice season as the Black Knights wore helmets, pads, and shorts.

Following today’s practice session, sophomore linebacker Leo Lowin and fellow sophomore, quarterback Cade Ballard met with the media.

Let’s Listen In from these two 2nd players as they chime in with the media, which includes GBK's Joe Iacono …