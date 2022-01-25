Army stays relentless in recruiting as QB Chris Calhoun flips from Navy
RELENTLESS RECRUITING
It was right after his November OV to West Point that quarterback prospect Christopher Calhoun de-committed from UConn.
He eventually narrowed his choices down to Army and Navy, whereby and somewhat surprisingly he extended this verbal pledge to the Midshipmen back on December 17th.
But a determined Black Knights coaching staff continue to pursue the 6-foot-1, 190 pounder out of Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Florida.
Head Coach Jeff Monken made an in-home visit last week, while offensive coordinator Brent Davis; quarterback coach Cody Worley, cornerback coach Daryl Dixon (recruits Florida), and new wide receiver coach Aaron Smith (new WR coach who was on staff at UConn when Chris was committed there) were also instrumental in Calhoun’s decision.
“Yes, all those guys played a great part in it and definitely just gaining a better relationship with Coach Cody Worley as well,” Calhoun told GoBlackKnights.com. “I really like his personality and feel like he’s everything any kid would look forward to being coached by. I mean don’t get me wrong, all of the coaches are that way too, I’m just putting emphasis on my position coach.”
Members of Navy’s coached staff visited the QB in his Grandparents' home in Jacksonville, Florida yesterday and that is when he and his family notified the Navy staff that he will be bringing his talents to Army West Point and play for the Black Knights.
“I de-committed yesterday and yes basically told them I was going with Army and I spoke with Coach Niumatalolo, Coach Jasper, Coach Green, and Coach Volker,” shared the newest member of the 2022 recruiting class.
“They weren’t happy with that decision obviously, but it all comes down to my future and what I will be comfortable doing for the next 4-5 maybe 10 years of my life.”
FINAL DECISION
Some onlookers, even Army fans may be somewhat skeptical of Calhoun’s pledge to the Black Knights because he initially de-committed from UConn and now Navy. Here’s what the QB had to say.
“I would say it’s not for others to know, it’s all about what I feel is best my future and the relationship and understanding I have with the coaches,” declared Calhoun. “But yes my pledge to Army West Point is solid and recruitment is closed down.”
And of course, Christopher has the full support of his parents regarding his college decision.
“My Dad (Christopher) is a Former Army Vet, so he was just as happy as when I received the offer, but ultimately everyone was happy because I’m in a great situation of playing football and going to college at the same time being productive in life, and when you here West Point, it turns heads,” declared the happy and relieved QB.
Calhoun currently holds a 3.4 GPA and will be entering the academy via the prep school. GoBlackKnights.com will have more on what the QBs' commitment means to the over 2022 recruiting class for the Black Knights.
