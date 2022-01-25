Army stays relentless in recruiting as QB Chris Calhoun flips from Navy

It was right after his November OV to West Point that quarterback prospect Christopher Calhoun de-committed from UConn.

He eventually narrowed his choices down to Army and Navy, whereby and somewhat surprisingly he extended this verbal pledge to the Midshipmen back on December 17th.

But a determined Black Knights coaching staff continue to pursue the 6-foot-1, 190 pounder out of Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Head Coach Jeff Monken made an in-home visit last week, while offensive coordinator Brent Davis; quarterback coach Cody Worley, cornerback coach Daryl Dixon (recruits Florida), and new wide receiver coach Aaron Smith (new WR coach who was on staff at UConn when Chris was committed there) were also instrumental in Calhoun’s decision.

“Yes, all those guys played a great part in it and definitely just gaining a better relationship with Coach Cody Worley as well,” Calhoun told GoBlackKnights.com. “I really like his personality and feel like he’s everything any kid would look forward to being coached by. I mean don’t get me wrong, all of the coaches are that way too, I’m just putting emphasis on my position coach.”