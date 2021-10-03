Army suffers first loss of the season, 28-16 to Ball State

Score By Quarters 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Army 0 14 0 2 16 Ball State 21 0 0 7 28

Breakdown of Scoring Qtr Time Scoring Play Army Ball State 1st 14:48 BSU - Hall,Justin 99 yd kickoff return (Chanove,Jake kick) 0 7 1st 10:26 BSU - Jackson,Jayshon 44 yd pass from Plitt,Drew (Chanove,Jake kick) 1 plays, 44 yards, TOP 00:08 0 14 1st 4:48 BSU - Steele,Carson 2 yd run (Chanove,Jake kick), 10 plays, 57 yards, TOP 03:30 0 21 2nd 13:14 AWP - Tyler,Tyhier 4 yd run (Talley,Cole kick), 12 plays, 75 yards, TOP 06:34 7 21 2nd 1:37 AWP - Tyler,Tyhier 2 yd run (Talley,Cole kick), 14 plays, 80 yards, TOP 08:19 14 21 4th 8:00 BSU - Tyler,Yo'Heinz 18 yd pass from Plitt,Drew (Chanove,Jake kick) 3 plays, 45 yards, TOP 00:49 14 28 4th 2:09 AWP - 0 yard safety 16 28 Final 16 28

The Black Knights arrived in Muncie Indiana sporting a 4-0 record, while the host team, the Ball State Cardinals were 1-3. Army was a big favorite coming into the game, but it didn’t take long for the Cardinals to tip the odds in their favor. Ball State dominated the early action, scoring a TD on the opening kickoff and following that up with another TD on their first play from scrimmage as the built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Army bounced back with two touchdowns to close the gap to 7 at the half, but then the defenses for both teams took over, as Ball State was held to one touchdown and the Black Knights’ only score in the second half came on a safety when Ball State had the game on ice. Ball State was well prepared and looked like the better team in the game.

First Quarter - Ball State jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead

To say that Army got off to a bad start, would be the understatement of the season, and Ball State returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead 12 seconds after the start of the game.

Ball State’s Justin Hall (11) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Then, after stopping Army on a 4th and 2, Ball State got the ball back on downs at the Army 44 and scored on their first play from scrimmage to widen their lead to 14-0 less than 5 minutes into the game. The Army offense went three and out on their next possession and Zack Harding punted to the Ball State 43. The Cardinals drove 57 yards in 10 plays to increase their lead to 21-0 with 4:48 left in the quarter. After being stopped cold on their first two possessions, Army offense finally got something going, moving the ball to the BSU 34-yard line as time ran out in the first quarter.

Second Quarter - Army scored twice to close the gap to 21-14

Four plays into the quarter, Tyhier Tyler scored from 4 yards out to reduce Ball State’s lead to 21-7.

Quarterback Tyhier Tyler in action against Georgia Southern defense (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

The Army defense held Ball State to 21 yards on their next 6 plays forcing a punt that bounced into the end zone for a touchback, and Army had the ball again on their own 20. The Black Knights drove 80 yards in 14 plays, capped off by a 3-yard run by Tyler to close the gap to 21-14 with 1:37 remaining in the half. After BSU picked up 1 first down, the Cardinals were set back 5 yards on a false start penalty, and then Nate Smith came up with a big sack to bring up a 3d and 19, and the Cardinals ran one more play before time ran out in the half. The momentum was with Army going into the locker room, and they would get the ball back to start the second half.

First Half Statistics

• Total Offense: Army 152 yards; Ball State 154 yards • Rushing Offense: Army 35 attempts for 152 yards; Ball State 8 attempts for 19 yards • Passing Offense: Army no completions in 1 official attempt; Ball State 10 completions in 14 attempts for 135 yards and 1 TD with no INTs. • Penalties: Army 1 for 5 yards; Ball State 5 penalties for 35 yards • Turnovers: No turnovers in the first half • Time of Possession: Army 21:15; Ball State 8:45

Third Quarter - Defenses prevailed in a scoreless quarter

Army called for a fair catch on the opening kickoff to start at their own 25. Three straight QB keepers gained just 3 yards, and Harding came in to punt the ball 50 yards to the BSU 21. Ball State reached the Army 37 and went for the conversion on 4th and 7 but nose tackle Nolan Cockrill sacked Drew Pitt for a 7-yard loss and Army took over on downs at their own 45.

NT, Nolan Cockrill (#95) (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

The offense picked up 1 first down but were forced to punt on 4th and 6 and Harding got off a nice pooch kick that Army downed on the BSU 3. The defense held BSI for 3 downs forcing a punt that Tyrell Robinson returned to the BSU 44. The Cardinals held Army to 3 yards in 3 plays, and Harding came back in to punt the ball to the BSU 12. The defense gave up 1 first down before forcing Ball State to punt the ball back to Army at their own 35. Tyler was forced out of the pocket on second down and threw the ball up for an uncontested interception at the BSU 49. The Cardinals ran off two plays to the Army 48 before time ran out in the scoreless quarter.

Fourth Quarter - Ball State scored a touchdown and gave up a safety to close out the game

Ball State started the quarter with a 3d down and 6, but the Army defense held and forced a punt to the Army 15. Army picked up 1 first down before Harding was sent in to kick a 45-yard punt to the BSU 31. Army forced another three-and-out and Ball State punted back to Army at the 11-yard line. Jemel Jones came in to run the offense but threw Army’s second interception on third down to give the ball back to Ball State on the Army 45. The Cardinals scored on two long pass plays to extend their lead to 28-14. Safety Marquel Broughton was called for Roughing the Passer on the touchdown pass, and Jaylen Jacobs was called for Roughing the Kicker on the PAT attempt, which moved the kickoff to the Army 35. Ball State tried an onside kick but Army recovered the kick on their own 20.

A Game Of Inches: Slotback Brandon Walters is close, but not in the end zone (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Behind 14 points with 7:56 on the clock, Army went to the air. Jones passed the team to a first and goal at the BSU 10, but then a false start penalty set Army back 5 to first and goal at the15. Brandon Walters got loose around left end and appeared headed for a touchdown, but a great tackle by BSU knocked him out of bounds at the 2. Army was unable to punch it in from there and Ball State took over on downs at their own 3 with 3:05 left in the game. Army held the Cardinals to 9 yards on 3 downs before Ball State opted for a safety to give Army 2 points and the ball back with a 12 point lead and just 2:09 left on the clock. Army had no time outs left as the offense took the field at the 31. Jones completed just 1 of his 4 pass attempts and Army turned the ball over on downs to close out the game.

Post Game Press Conference

• Head Coach Jeff Monken

• NT, Nolan Cockrill

• MLB, Arik Smith

Final Statistics

It was a long evening for the previously undefeated Army Black Knights (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)