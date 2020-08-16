GoBlackKnights - Army Summer Scrimmage: 'It's Time Coach, It's Time'

Yes, there are some college football programs and conferences that are presently dormant and we completely understand, as well as respect those decisions.

But as it stands right now, the Army Black Knights lead by Head Coach Jeff Monken remains in preparation mode, until told differently.

So on Saturday, the 2020 team made their way to Michie Stadium to take in their first full scrimmage of the summer and it was robust, to say the least.

Let's take a look at what unfolded on Saturday courtesy of Army West Point Athletics.