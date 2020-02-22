WEST POINT, N.Y. – In a service academy rivalry game filled with excitement, it was the Army West Point men’s basketball team walking out of Christl Arena victorious on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Knights (14-13, 9-7 Patriot League) battled the Midshipmen (13-14, 7-9 Patriot League) into overtime, where Army took control and claimed the 86-75 home win to complete the regular season sweep and secure the gold star in the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA.

Four Cadets scored in double figures led by a 32-point performance from Tommy Funk. In a full 45 minutes of play, the senior point guard handed out seven assists with just one turnover, while finishing 10-of-25 from the floor with five treys to go along with seven rebounds.

Matt Wilson also saw action in over 40 minutes against the Mids and the Alexandria, Ky., native posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. He received some help on the glass from Josh Caldwell, who collected seven rebounds and pitched in offensively with 14 points.

Alex King had himself a day as well, going a flawless 5-of-5 from the field which included a 4-of-4 shooting effort from deep. The junior forward ended his afternoon with a season-best 22 points and four rebounds.





ARMY HIGHLIGHTS AND GAME NOTES

- Army completed its first regular season sweep of Navy since the 2011-12 campaign.

- The Black Knights claimed the star on their home floor for the first time since Feb. 11, 2012. That game resulted in a 69-63 double-overtime win for Army.

- The 86 points were the most allowed by Navy this season. It is also the most given up by the Mids in a game since Feb. 23, 2019.

- Army scored the third-most points versus Navy in 133 all-time meetings.The class of 2020 became the winningest class in program history versus Navy with a 5-3 record.

- Funk extended his double-digit scoring streak to 23 games.

- It was the seventh time in his career that he reached double figures in scoring against Navy.

- The Warrington, Pa., native moved into the top-10 in points at Army, passing George Tatum ’95 for 10th with 1,488.

- Funk scored over 30 points in a game for the second time this season and in his career.

- The senior point guard became the first cadet to have two 30-point games in the same season since Kyle Wilson ’16 during the 2014-15 campaign.

- Funk made double-digit shots in a game for the third time in his career.

- He has now handed out five or more assists in 12 straight games.

- He played and started in his 121st career game for the Black Knights.

- Funk’s one steal gave him sole possession of seventh in career takeaways at Army.

- Wilson notched his eighth double-double of the season and the 17th of his career.

- The senior extended his double-digit scoring streak to 15 games.

- King put up over 20 points for the first time this season and the third time in his career.

- Caldwell recorded five or more rebounds in the fifth consecutive game.

- Army committed just eight turnovers as a team

- It marked the fifth time this season that Army committed single-digit mishaps.

- The Cadets scored 27 points off 11 Navy turnovers.

- Army’s starters accounted for all 86 points.

- The Black Knights made 11 treys and improved to 7-0 on the season when burying double-digit 3-pointers.

- Army improved to 10-1 when leading at the half.

- The Cadets are now 7-0 when scoring 80 or more points in a game this season.







