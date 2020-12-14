GoBlackKnights - Army Tabbed Reveal Suits/FWAA Team of the Week

WEST POINT, N.Y. – After blanking Navy in the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, the Army West Point football team was named the Reveal Suits/FWAA Team of the Week.

Army, now winners of four of the last five Army-Navy games, had not shut out its rival in over 50 years. Prior to Saturday, the last Army shutout was in the form of 27-0 win on Nov. 29, 1969 in Philadelphia.

This the second time the Black Knights have won the award, which was established in 2002. The only other time that Army claimed the team of the week title was following its 48-29 win over Cincinnati on Oct. 9, 2004. Tielor Robinson had five touchdowns and Carlton Jones ran for 180 yards to snap Army's 19-game losing streak.

This past Saturday's game was a defensive battle. Quinn Maretzki's 37-yard field goal through the fog in the early stages of the second quarter was the only scoring play of the contest until Tyhier Tyler found the end zone on a four-your scamper to give the Cadets a two-possession lead with just over 11 minutes remaining.