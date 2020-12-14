GoBlackKnights - Army Tabbed Reveal Suits/FWAA Team of the Week

Army Tabbed Reveal Suits/FWAA Team of the Week
WEST POINT, N.Y. – After blanking Navy in the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, the Army West Point football team was named the Reveal Suits/FWAA Team of the Week.
Army, now winners of four of the last five Army-Navy games, had not shut out its rival in over 50 years. Prior to Saturday, the last Army shutout was in the form of 27-0 win on Nov. 29, 1969 in Philadelphia.
This the second time the Black Knights have won the award, which was established in 2002. The only other time that Army claimed the team of the week title was following its 48-29 win over Cincinnati on Oct. 9, 2004. Tielor Robinson had five touchdowns and Carlton Jones ran for 180 yards to snap Army's 19-game losing streak.
This past Saturday's game was a defensive battle. Quinn Maretzki's 37-yard field goal through the fog in the early stages of the second quarter was the only scoring play of the contest until Tyhier Tyler found the end zone on a four-your scamper to give the Cadets a two-possession lead with just over 11 minutes remaining.
The Black Knights defense limited the Mids to just four first downs and 108 yards of total offense. The bulk of the yards came on a 52-yard keeper from Navy quarterback Xavier Arline. The Mids signal caller would have found the end zone had it not been for Cedrick Cunningham Jr. bringing him down at the 2-yard line. The Cadets made a strong goal-line stand to keep their rival off the board and force a turnover on downs.
Offensively, Tyler accounted for 96 yards rushing and had a 28-yard connection through the air with Tyrell Robinson on his lone passing attempt.
Army's special teams unit was crucial in the field position battle. Zach Harding punted seven times on the day, pinning the Mids inside their 20-yard line on five separate occasions. After the Black Knights made their defensive stand, Harding had a 48-yard boot in the misty conditions to put the ball back in Navy territory.
It will be a quick turnaround for the Cadets, who battle Air Force at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 with the Commander-in-Chief's trophy on the line. Then afterwards they will play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 7 p..m ET on Saturday, Dec. 26, in Shreveport, La.
