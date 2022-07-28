Army tabs Chris Tracz as New Head Baseball Coach

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie has announced the hiring of Chris Tracz as its next baseball coach, the 19th baseball coach in the 133-year history of the program on Wednesday morning.

Tracz, 40, spent the last 13 seasons (2010-22) as the head coach at Marist College (Poughkeepsie, NY), totaling a win-loss record of 315-282-2 (.526), and a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coaching record of 170-117 (.592), Marist's all-time winningest coach. Last season, he led the Red Foxes to a 29-15 record, finishing second in the MAAC, tying for their most regular season wins since 2017, the same year they won the MAAC Tournament and advanced to the Gainesville Regional. Tracz also led the Red Foxes to a nation's-best 11 game win streak at the end of last season, which was impressive enough to be named MAAC Coach of the Year for the first time in his career."

My family and I are excited to join the Army West Point family," said Tracz. "For us this is one of the most unique and special jobs in college baseball. We will embrace our role in the cadet-athlete experience and look forward to continuing the long tradition of success in the Patriot League and nationally. I am thankful to West Point Superintendent Lieutenant General Steve Gilland, Director of Athletics Mike Buddie, and Deputy Athletic Director Dan McCarthy for the privilege to serve Army West Point as its next baseball coach. Go Army! Beat Navy!"

In his time as head coach, Tracz has produced eight MLB Draft picks, one All-American, three MAAC Pitchers of the Year, eight First Team All-MAAC Selections, 18 Second Team All-MAAC Selections, 101 MAAC All-Academic honorees and six CoSIDA Academic All-District Selections.

This marks Tracz's second stint with the Black Knights, as he served as an assistant coach during the 2009 season, helping the Army pitching staff lead the Patriot League in six statistical categories including wins, ERA, shutouts, complete games, strikeouts and saves en route to a Patriot League championship."

Chris Tracz is widely regarded as a great coach, mentor and teacher," said Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. "His ability to identify and develop talent has served him well as a Head Coach and we are thrilled that he will be shaping and impacting the lives of our cadets. We are excited to welcome Chris, his wife Katie, daughters Taylor and Quinn, and son Carter to the USMA community."

An accomplished pitcher at Marist himself, Tracz was a three-time captain (2003, 2004, 2005), a Two-Time First Team All-Region selection and appeared in three NCAA Tournaments (2001, 2002, 2005). He compiled a career record of 38-9 with an ERA of 3.13 while striking out 298 batters in 399.2 innings."

Chris brings an incredible breadth of experience, as well as a proven record of winning and excellence to the Army Team," said Superintendent Lt Gen. Steve Gilland. "He will be a tremendous asset to The United States Military Academy and our mission to educate, train and inspire leaders of character for the Army and our nation"

Following his playing career, Tracz got his first coaching job as an assistant at Marist from 2006-08.

Tracz inherits an Army club that posted a 31-25 record this past season, winning its fourth consecutive Patriot League Title, the 11th title in program history, while also becoming the first team in conference history to win four-consecutive crowns.

Tracz's Coaching Timeline

2010-2022 Marist College Head Coach

2009 Army Assistant Coach

2006-08 Marist College Assistant Coach