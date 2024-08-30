Army takes down Lehigh 42-7 2024 season opener
In front of 23,760 fans, the Army Black Knights jump-started the 2024 season with a pronounced 42-7 win over visiting Lehigh on Friday evening behind a balanced and solid rushing attack on the legs of RB Kayne Udoh, SB, Noah Short; QB Bryson Daily and others who chimed in. But it also so a bend but don’t break defensive outing, although Head Coach Jeff Monken noted that the defense did bend a little too much, but made the key plays when needed.
Perhaps none more impressive was that of cornerback Donavan Platt's end zone interception in the 3rd quarter (.33 remaining) that stop a potential score by Lehigh and secured Army’s 28-7 lead.
GBK's Joe Iacono's Post-Game Analysis
Score By Quarter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|
Lehigh
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Army
|
7
|
14
|
7
|
14
|
42
Post-Game Presser: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Post-Game Presser: RB Kanye Udoh & QB Bryson Daily
Post-Game Presser: CB Donavon Platt & SB Noah Short
Breaking Down The Scoring
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Lehigh
|Army
|
1st
|
6:04
|
Bryson Daily rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
0
|
7
|
1st
|
0:54
|
Luke Yoder rushed for 18 yard touchdown (Nick Garrido made PAT)
|
7
|
7
|
2nd
|
10:29
|
Bryson Daily rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
7
|
14
|
2nd
|
3:09
|
Kanye Udoh rushed for 13 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
7
|
21
|
3rd
|
8:38
|
Noah Short rushed for 3 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
7
|
28
|
4th
|
8:34
|
Kanye Udoh rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
7
|
35
|
4th
|
0:25
|
Jake Rendina rushed for 3 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)
|
7
|
42
|
FINAL
|
7
|
42
NOTABLES:
• Army is 9-2 in the home opener under Head Coach Jeff Monken
• Black Knights rushed for 375 total yards (6.7 rushing avg)
• Slotback Noah Short led Army in rushing yards with 83, followed by QB Bryson Daily (78) and RB Kanye Udoh (75).
• Both Daily and Udoh had two rushing touchdowns on the day.
• MLB Kalib Fortner had 8 tackles (5 solo & 3 assists), followed by OLB, Eric Ford with 5 tackles (5 solo).
• Army played its first game as a member of the American Athletic Conference, joining the league as the 14th football member. 2024 marks Army's first season in a football conference since 2004 when it competed as part of Conference USA.
• Army will play its first AAC foe next Saturday (9/7) hitting the road to play at FAU.
