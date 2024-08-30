Advertisement

In front of 23,760 fans, the Army Black Knights jump-started the 2024 season with a pronounced 42-7 win over visiting Lehigh on Friday evening behind a balanced and solid rushing attack on the legs of RB Kayne Udoh, SB, Noah Short; QB Bryson Daily and others who chimed in. But it also so a bend but don’t break defensive outing, although Head Coach Jeff Monken noted that the defense did bend a little too much, but made the key plays when needed. Perhaps none more impressive was that of cornerback Donavan Platt's end zone interception in the 3rd quarter (.33 remaining) that stop a potential score by Lehigh and secured Army’s 28-7 lead.

CB Donavon Platt (#28) makes the interception (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

GBK's Joe Iacono's Post-Game Analysis

Score By Quarter

Table Name 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Lehigh 7 0 0 0 7 Army 7 14 7 14 42

Post-Game Presser: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

Post-Game Presser: RB Kanye Udoh & QB Bryson Daily

Post-Game Presser: CB Donavon Platt & SB Noah Short

Breaking Down The Scoring

Table Name Quarter Time Scoring Play Lehigh Army 1st 6:04 Bryson Daily rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 0 7 1st 0:54 Luke Yoder rushed for 18 yard touchdown (Nick Garrido made PAT) 7 7 2nd 10:29 Bryson Daily rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 7 14 2nd 3:09 Kanye Udoh rushed for 13 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 7 21 3rd 8:38 Noah Short rushed for 3 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 7 28 4th 8:34 Kanye Udoh rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 7 35 4th 0:25 Jake Rendina rushed for 3 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 7 42 FINAL 7 42

