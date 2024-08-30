PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy00OVI0NktTNjdLJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Army takes down Lehigh 42-7 2024 season opener

Sophomore RB Kanye Udoh was part of Army's Rushing Attack By Committee against Lehigh
Sophomore RB Kanye Udoh was part of Army's Rushing Attack By Committee against Lehigh (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

NOT A SUBSCRIBER TO GBK? CLICK TO SEE WHAT YOU ARE MISSING!

Advertisement

In front of 23,760 fans, the Army Black Knights jump-started the 2024 season with a pronounced 42-7 win over visiting Lehigh on Friday evening behind a balanced and solid rushing attack on the legs of RB Kayne Udoh, SB, Noah Short; QB Bryson Daily and others who chimed in. But it also so a bend but don’t break defensive outing, although Head Coach Jeff Monken noted that the defense did bend a little too much, but made the key plays when needed.

Perhaps none more impressive was that of cornerback Donavan Platt's end zone interception in the 3rd quarter (.33 remaining) that stop a potential score by Lehigh and secured Army’s 28-7 lead.

CB Donavon Platt (#28) makes the interception
CB Donavon Platt (#28) makes the interception (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

GBK's Joe Iacono's Post-Game Analysis

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1E3REk3czJsVjRnP3Q9Mj93bW9kZT10cmFuc3BhcmVudCc+ PC9pZnJhbWU+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Score By Quarter

Table Name
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Lehigh

7

0

0

0

7

Army

7

14

7

14

42

Post-Game Presser: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0tGNG9rWExpVlAwP3Q9Mj93bW9kZT10cmFuc3BhcmVudCc+ PC9pZnJhbWU+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Post-Game Presser: RB Kanye Udoh & QB Bryson Daily 

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLy1LUFFfWDIzdW5nP3Q9ND93bW9kZT10cmFuc3BhcmVudCc+ PC9pZnJhbWU+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Post-Game Presser: CB Donavon Platt & SB Noah Short

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2xtWGFLcnVyS2d3P3Q9Mj93bW9kZT10cmFuc3BhcmVudCc+ PC9pZnJhbWU+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Breaking Down The Scoring

Table Name
Quarter  Time Scoring Play Lehigh Army

1st

6:04

Bryson Daily rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

0

7

1st

0:54

Luke Yoder rushed for 18 yard touchdown (Nick Garrido made PAT)

7

7

2nd

10:29

Bryson Daily rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

7

14

2nd

3:09

Kanye Udoh rushed for 13 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

7

21

3rd

8:38

Noah Short rushed for 3 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

7

28

4th

8:34

Kanye Udoh rushed for 1 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

7

35

4th

0:25

Jake Rendina rushed for 3 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT)

7

42

FINAL

7

42

NOTABLES:

• Army is 9-2 in the home opener under Head Coach Jeff Monken

• Black Knights rushed for 375 total yards (6.7 rushing avg)

• Slotback Noah Short led Army in rushing yards with 83, followed by QB Bryson Daily (78) and RB Kanye Udoh (75).

• Both Daily and Udoh had two rushing touchdowns on the day.

• MLB Kalib Fortner had 8 tackles (5 solo & 3 assists), followed by OLB, Eric Ford with 5 tackles (5 solo).

• Army played its first game as a member of the American Athletic Conference, joining the league as the 14th football member. 2024 marks Army's first season in a football conference since 2004 when it competed as part of Conference USA.

• Army will play its first AAC foe next Saturday (9/7) hitting the road to play at FAU.


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FybXkucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2FybXktdGFrZXMtZG93bi1sZWhpZ2gtNDItNy0yMDI0LXNlYXNvbi1v cGVuZXIiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypu dWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0 RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1 ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNz LmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMu c3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAg ZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNj b3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRw cyUzQSUyRiUyRmFybXkucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZhcm15LXRha2Vz LWRvd24tbGVoaWdoLTQyLTctMjAyNC1zZWFzb24tb3BlbmVyJmM1PTExOTc3 OTg5MDImY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8 IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK