WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Baseball defeated Navy 11-8 Sunday at Doubleday Field, to take Game 1 of the best-of-three Patriot League Championship Series and put themselves one win away from its sixth consecutive conference tournament.

The Black Knights also took the lead in the all-time series vs. Navy, 132-131.

Army will have two opportunities to secure the league title, with Game 2 scheduled for Monday and an if-necessary Game 3 slated for Tuesday.

Justin Lehman started on the mound in what was a pitching rematch of Army's 1-0 pitchers' dual win April 26. However, it was the offenses that shined Sunday, with the teams combining for 19 runs on 25 hits.

Steven Graver entered the game from the bullpen, with Army up three in the eighth inning with no outs. Navy had just inched closer with a two-run home run. But the senior collected a six-out, no-run save to preserve the win for Army. Andrew Berg had a 2.2 inning win.

The Midshipmen drew first blood with a two-run first inning.

Army took a parament lead however in the second inning, scoring seven runs.

Ethan Ellis had an RBI single for Army's first run, before Addison Ainsworth tied the contest with a squeeze bunt. Derek Berg gave the Black Knights a lead two-at bats later, Chris Barr singled to score Berg, before William Parker launched a three-run home to put the home club ahead 7-2.

Navy closed the gap with a four-run fourth to make it 7-6. But Army answered with four of its own unanswered to go ahead 11-6.

Sam Ruta had a fourth-inning sacrifice fly, Braden Golinski led off the fifth with a solo home run, Ainsworth drove in a run on a double down the right field line before Schreck singled to score Ainsworth.