Army Takes Game 1 of League Championship Series
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Baseball defeated Navy 11-8 Sunday at Doubleday Field, to take Game 1 of the best-of-three Patriot League Championship Series and put themselves one win away from its sixth consecutive conference tournament.
The Black Knights also took the lead in the all-time series vs. Navy, 132-131.
Army will have two opportunities to secure the league title, with Game 2 scheduled for Monday and an if-necessary Game 3 slated for Tuesday.
Justin Lehman started on the mound in what was a pitching rematch of Army's 1-0 pitchers' dual win April 26. However, it was the offenses that shined Sunday, with the teams combining for 19 runs on 25 hits.
Steven Graver entered the game from the bullpen, with Army up three in the eighth inning with no outs. Navy had just inched closer with a two-run home run. But the senior collected a six-out, no-run save to preserve the win for Army. Andrew Berg had a 2.2 inning win.
The Midshipmen drew first blood with a two-run first inning.
Army took a parament lead however in the second inning, scoring seven runs.
Ethan Ellis had an RBI single for Army's first run, before Addison Ainsworth tied the contest with a squeeze bunt. Derek Berg gave the Black Knights a lead two-at bats later, Chris Barr singled to score Berg, before William Parker launched a three-run home to put the home club ahead 7-2.
Navy closed the gap with a four-run fourth to make it 7-6. But Army answered with four of its own unanswered to go ahead 11-6.
Sam Ruta had a fourth-inning sacrifice fly, Braden Golinski led off the fifth with a solo home run, Ainsworth drove in a run on a double down the right field line before Schreck singled to score Ainsworth.
By the Numbers
6: Graver sat down all six batters faced late Sunday.
9: All nine players had hits, with eight logging at least one RBI.
2-for-4: Barr's 2-for-4 afternoon led the Army offense.
10: 10 batters went to the plate in the second inning.
Black Knight Notes
According to preliminary research, Army takes a lead in the all-time series with Navy for the first time since 1974.
The Black Knights improve to 4-2 on the year against Navy and 5-2 against service academy rivals, having defeated Air Force March 2. Army secured the Baseball Star over Navy with a three-game series win at West Point April 26-28.
The program is 13-3 in its past 16 games against Navy. Army has won 16 of its past 20 over Navy and Air Force.
The Black Knights—who already possess the nation's longest active conference championship streak—will seek its sixth consecutive league title and 13th overall crown.
Sam Ruta tied the program and Patriot League record for career RBIs, with 185, previously held alone by former Black Knight Clint Moore (2008-11).
Army won its 30th game Sunday, to secure its third consecutive season with at least 30 victories.
Next Up
Army will seek to clinch the series in Monday's 1:05 p.m. Game 2 at Doubleday Field. ESPN+ will broadcast the game.
