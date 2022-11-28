The 2022 Army West Point uniforms for the 123rd Army-Navy Game tells the story of the soldiers of the 1st Armored Division during World War II. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch and the commencement of American ground operations against Axis forces in the European theater, which included North Africa.

Operation Torch marked the 1st Armored Division’s entry into the crucible of combat. The resilience, grit, and commitment demonstrated by the soldiers ultimately resulted in the defeat of Axis forces in North Africa. In the harsh desert against a determined enemy, the members of the 1st Armored Division were forged into “Iron Soldiers” and learned the lessons that would guide them to success in subsequent operations in Italy and Western Europe.

This is the seventh season that Army Football and the United States Military Academy history department have collaborated with Nike on the specialty uniform for the Army-Navy Game.

On December 10, Army West Point Football honors the “Iron Soldiers” of the 1st Armored Division and take the field in Philadelphia inspired by the story of “Old Ironsides.” In honor of their legacy, we proudly wear their patches and adopt their mottos to propel us to victory on the field of friendly strife.



