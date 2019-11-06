VILLANOVA, Pa. – A hot-shooting start for No. 10 Villanova put the Army West Point men's basketball team into a deficit that it ultimately was unable to get out of as the Black Knights fell, 97-54, on Tuesday night at Finneran Pavilion. Tucker Blackwell and Tommy Funk provided majority of the scoring for the Black Knights (0-1), combining for 30 points with 15 apiece. Funk added five rebounds and five assists to his stat line for the night opposite the nationally-ranked Wildcats (1-0). Chris Mann chipped in with nine in the scoring column in his collegiate debut off the bench, while Lonnie Grayson provided seven points in his first career start to pair with four helpers.

- Funk moved into eighth in the Patriot League for all-time assists with 521.

- The senior passed Dylan Cox '16 and Doug Clevenger '71 for 33rd in career points at Army with 1,033.

- Funk made his 95th consecutive start for the Black Knights.

- Blackwell and Grayson made their first collegiate starts.

- Blackwell matched his career-high scoring output with 15 points.

- The Bloomington, Ind., native also tied his career-high in field goals made with five.

- Army assisted on 55 percent of its makes from the field.

- The Cadets scored 44 percent of their points from inside the paint.

- Mann and Jordan Colemanmade their collegiate debuts.

- It was the 12th all-time meeting between Army and Villanova.