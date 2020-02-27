Alex King was the third cadet in double-digit scoring opposite Holy Cross, finishing the night with 10 points and six rebounds. Josh Caldwell also chipped in on both sides of the ball, coming up with a team-best nine boards, eight points and a pair of steals.

In their final regular season home games of their careers, Tommy Funk and Matt Wilson combined for 42 points. In a full 40 minutes of action, Funk went 10-of-18 from the field for a game-high 22 points, six rebounds and seven assists with just one turnover. Wilson was a bruiser down low per usual and bullied his way to 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting to pair with eight rebounds.

With the win versus the Crusaders (3-27, 2-15 Patriot League), Army (15-13, 10-7 Patriot League) not only tied the program's win record in Patriot League play, but also locked up a top-four seed in the quarterfinal round of the league tournament. The Black Knights are now guaranteed a home game on March 5 with the opponent still to be determined.

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point men's basketball team turned to its two senior captains and they delivered on senior night to help propel the Black Knights to a 67-61 home win over Holy Cross on Wednesday.

• Army captured its 10th Patriot League win of the season, tying the program-best mark set during the 2013-14 campaign.

• The Black Knights secured their highest seed entering the Patriot League Tournament since earning the fourth spot in the 2015-16 season.

• Funk broke the single-season assists record at Army for the third consecutive season. He has compiled 190 assists this year.

• He now ranks first, second, third and fifth in single-season assists at Army.

• The Warrington, Pa., native eclipsed the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season.

• Funk extended his double-digit scoring streak to 24 games.

• The senior became just the 10th cadet in program history to score over 1,500 career points.

• His seven helpers gave him over 700 in his career.

• He handed out five or more assists in a game for the 13th outing this season.

• Funk buried double-digit shots in back-to-back games for the second time in his career.

• It marks the for the fourth time in his career that he made double-digit baskets in a contest.

• He played the entirety of the game for the fourth straight tilt.

• His one steal gave him 100 for his career, making him just the seventh cadet in program history to achieve that feat.

• Wilson extended his double-digit scoring streak to 16 games.

• It was his 10th 20-point performance of the season and the 19th of his career.

• The 20 points moved him past Chris Spatola '02 for seventh in career points with 1,554.

• Army completed its first regular season sweep of Holy Cross since the 2012-13 campaign.

• The Black Knights committed just six turnovers as a team.

• It was the sixth time this season that Army posted single-digit turnovers in a game. Army is 4-2 in those outings.

• The Cadets won their fourth consecutive game at home.The Black Knights scored 72 percent of their points from inside the paint.

• The Army starters scored 63 of the team's 67 points (94%).