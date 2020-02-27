Army tops Holy Cross for Senior Day win
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point men's basketball team turned to its two senior captains and they delivered on senior night to help propel the Black Knights to a 67-61 home win over Holy Cross on Wednesday.
With the win versus the Crusaders (3-27, 2-15 Patriot League), Army (15-13, 10-7 Patriot League) not only tied the program's win record in Patriot League play, but also locked up a top-four seed in the quarterfinal round of the league tournament. The Black Knights are now guaranteed a home game on March 5 with the opponent still to be determined.
In their final regular season home games of their careers, Tommy Funk and Matt Wilson combined for 42 points. In a full 40 minutes of action, Funk went 10-of-18 from the field for a game-high 22 points, six rebounds and seven assists with just one turnover. Wilson was a bruiser down low per usual and bullied his way to 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting to pair with eight rebounds.
Alex King was the third cadet in double-digit scoring opposite Holy Cross, finishing the night with 10 points and six rebounds. Josh Caldwell also chipped in on both sides of the ball, coming up with a team-best nine boards, eight points and a pair of steals.
ARMY HIGHLIGHTS AND GAME NOTES
• Army captured its 10th Patriot League win of the season, tying the program-best mark set during the 2013-14 campaign.
• The Black Knights secured their highest seed entering the Patriot League Tournament since earning the fourth spot in the 2015-16 season.
• Funk broke the single-season assists record at Army for the third consecutive season. He has compiled 190 assists this year.
• He now ranks first, second, third and fifth in single-season assists at Army.
• The Warrington, Pa., native eclipsed the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season.
• Funk extended his double-digit scoring streak to 24 games.
• The senior became just the 10th cadet in program history to score over 1,500 career points.
• His seven helpers gave him over 700 in his career.
• He handed out five or more assists in a game for the 13th outing this season.
• Funk buried double-digit shots in back-to-back games for the second time in his career.
• It marks the for the fourth time in his career that he made double-digit baskets in a contest.
• He played the entirety of the game for the fourth straight tilt.
• His one steal gave him 100 for his career, making him just the seventh cadet in program history to achieve that feat.
• Wilson extended his double-digit scoring streak to 16 games.
• It was his 10th 20-point performance of the season and the 19th of his career.
• The 20 points moved him past Chris Spatola '02 for seventh in career points with 1,554.
• Army completed its first regular season sweep of Holy Cross since the 2012-13 campaign.
• The Black Knights committed just six turnovers as a team.
• It was the sixth time this season that Army posted single-digit turnovers in a game. Army is 4-2 in those outings.
• The Cadets won their fourth consecutive game at home.The Black Knights scored 72 percent of their points from inside the paint.
• The Army starters scored 63 of the team's 67 points (94%).
HOW IT HAPPENED
• It was a back-and-forth first half as neither side was able to gain much separation. Holy Cross built its advantage to four on multiple occasions, but both times Army bounced right back to even the score. A King layup with 2:45 left in the half evened the score at 27-27 and was the start of a 6-1 run that gave the Cadets a 31-28 advantage heading into the half.
• The second half played out in similar fashion, but the Crusaders were able to build a seven-point lead with 12:51 left in the game following a Joe Pridgen dunk. That lead did not hold for long though as Army used a 16-4 run to erase the deficit and go ahead by five, 54-49. That run featured the Black Knights' lone two 3-pointers of the game.
• Holy Cross trimmed the deficit down to two, 58-56, with 5:47 on the clock. However, Army outscored the Crusaders 9-5 the rest of the way to secure the 67-61 home win.
UP NEXT
The Cadets will head to Hamilton, N.Y., on Saturday for the regular season finale versus Colgate. Tipoff is slated for 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network with Joel Godett and Mo Cassara providing the in-game coverage.