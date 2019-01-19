WEST POINT, N.Y. – In a two-point game with 2:48 left to play, the Army West Point men's basketball team went on an 11-2 run to pull away and top service-academy rival Navy, 72-61, at Christl Arena in a Patriot League game on Saturday afternoon on CBS Sports Network.

The Black Knights (9-10, 4-2 Patriot League) continued their home success, picking up their third consecutive league win at Christl Arena this season after defeating the Midshipmen (6-11, 3-3 Patriot League).

Tommy Funk stayed hot and delivered a stellar performance on the court by filling up the stat sheet. The junior tallied a game-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while knocking down four 3-pointers. He added a game-best seven assists to pair with six boards.