Army victorious against Navy at Christl

Matt Wilson was a bruiser down low in the paint, coming away with a double-double after totaling 17 points and 11 boards to go along with his career-best three blocks. Lonnie Grayson was the third Cadet to record double-digit points as the sophomore notched 10 in the win.
Army West Point Athletics Communications
Special to GoBlackKnights.com

WEST POINT, N.Y. – In a two-point game with 2:48 left to play, the Army West Point men's basketball team went on an 11-2 run to pull away and top service-academy rival Navy, 72-61, at Christl Arena in a Patriot League game on Saturday afternoon on CBS Sports Network.

The Black Knights (9-10, 4-2 Patriot League) continued their home success, picking up their third consecutive league win at Christl Arena this season after defeating the Midshipmen (6-11, 3-3 Patriot League).

Tommy Funk stayed hot and delivered a stellar performance on the court by filling up the stat sheet. The junior tallied a game-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while knocking down four 3-pointers. He added a game-best seven assists to pair with six boards.

Above the Rim
Courtesy: Vanessa Williamson

