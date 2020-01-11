Army welcomes back Keith Gaither as its Wide Receivers Coach
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army head coach Jeff Monken has announced the hire of Keith Gaither as its wide receivers coach. Gaither returns to West Point, where he was the wide receivers coach in 2015 and 2016. He spent the 2019 season on the Western Michigan coaching staff as the wide receivers coach.
"I am thrilled to welcome Keith Gaither back to the banks of the Hudson,” said Monken. “Keith is a tremendous football coach and an outstanding recruiter. The foundation he laid with our receiver corps in 2015 and 2016 set the tone for great success at that position and his efforts as a recruiter have greatly impacted our success. I know that our players and staff, and all those that know Keith and his wonderful family, are excited to have the Gaither’s rejoining the West Point community.”
“When given the opportunity to come back to West Point and work for Coach Monken, I was beyond excited to once again have the privilege to Coach for one of the most prestigious institutions and one if the best coaches in the country,” said Gaither. “Beat Navy!
”Prior to Western Michigan, Gaither was the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach at East Carolina (2017-18), where he was responsible for the instruction and teaching of all aspects of the wide receiver position in a multiple pro style offense. In each of his two seasons, the Pirates produced a first-team all-conference wide receiver in Trevon Brown.
During his first stint at Army, Gaither directed the Black Knights' receiving corps in 2015 and 2016. His pass catchers stood fourth nationally in yards-per-reception with a 17.9 average in 2016 during Army's successful 8-5 campaign, which included a 21-17 win over Navy and a 38-31 overtime victory against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.In his first year at West Point, Gaither coached Edgar Poe and DeAndre Bell to notable performances. Poe produced a trio of 100-yard receiving games and caught six touchdown passes, which was the most by a Black Knight since 2007, while Bell turned in career highs in receptions and yards as a senior.
Prior to Army, Gaither was wide receivers coach at Ball State from 2011 to 2014 and helped guide the Cardinals to back-to-back bowl appearances in 2012 (Beef 'O' Brady's) and 2013 (GoDaddy.com).
While in Muncie, Gaither was responsible for a combined three All-Mid-American Conference first-team selections in 2012 and 2013, along with second-team and third-team All-MAC picks in 2014. One of his top pupils was current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead, who set BSU single-season receiving records in yardage (1,516), catches (106) and touchdowns (15) in 2013.
Gaither also impacted his players off the field as Briggs Orsbon earned Capital One Academic All-America honors in 2011, while Connor Ryan was a Capital One Academic All-District choice a year later. Orsbon completed his career as only the second receiver in Ball State history to record over 200 career catches.
Before coming to Ball State, Gaither had a two-year stint at his alma mater, Elon, in 2009 and 2010. He helped Terrell Hudgins establish 19 NCAA, Southern Conference and Phoenix records and to a runner-up finish in the voting for the 2009 Walter Payton Award, which formally recognizes the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Player-of-the-Year. Additionally, Gaither mentored All-American pass catcher and Baltimore Ravens draft pick Aaron Mellette while at Elon.
Gaither began his coaching career in 1997 as defensive backs coach at Greensboro (N.C.) College before moving to Tusculum (Tenn.) College for the 1998 and 1999 campaigns.
Following a five-year run as an assistant at alma mater Thomasville (N.C.) High School, Gaither returned to the college ranks as Winston-Salem State's recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach from 2005 to 2008.
A four-year starter and two-time all-region performer as a member of the Phoenix secondary, Gaither earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from Elon in 1997.
Gaither and his wife Holly have four children: Jonesha, Akeem, Madison and Hazel.