WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army head coach Jeff Monken has announced the hire of Keith Gaither as its wide receivers coach. Gaither returns to West Point, where he was the wide receivers coach in 2015 and 2016. He spent the 2019 season on the Western Michigan coaching staff as the wide receivers coach.

"I am thrilled to welcome Keith Gaither back to the banks of the Hudson,” said Monken. “Keith is a tremendous football coach and an outstanding recruiter. The foundation he laid with our receiver corps in 2015 and 2016 set the tone for great success at that position and his efforts as a recruiter have greatly impacted our success. I know that our players and staff, and all those that know Keith and his wonderful family, are excited to have the Gaither’s rejoining the West Point community.”

“When given the opportunity to come back to West Point and work for Coach Monken, I was beyond excited to once again have the privilege to Coach for one of the most prestigious institutions and one if the best coaches in the country,” said Gaither. “Beat Navy!

”Prior to Western Michigan, Gaither was the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach at East Carolina (2017-18), where he was responsible for the instruction and teaching of all aspects of the wide receiver position in a multiple pro style offense. In each of his two seasons, the Pirates produced a first-team all-conference wide receiver in Trevon Brown.

During his first stint at Army, Gaither directed the Black Knights' receiving corps in 2015 and 2016. His pass catchers stood fourth nationally in yards-per-reception with a 17.9 average in 2016 during Army's successful 8-5 campaign, which included a 21-17 win over Navy and a 38-31 overtime victory against North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.In his first year at West Point, Gaither coached Edgar Poe and DeAndre Bell to notable performances. Poe produced a trio of 100-yard receiving games and caught six touchdown passes, which was the most by a Black Knight since 2007, while Bell turned in career highs in receptions and yards as a senior.