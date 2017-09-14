Army West Point and Jeff Monken Agree to Extension





WEST POINT, N.Y. - Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan has announced a new multi-year contract extension for football head coach Jeff Monken.

Monken is coming off a historic year on the gridiron for the Black Knights in 2016.

In his third year as Army head coach Monken led the Black Knights to their first win over Navy since 2001 and won a bowl game for the first time in six seasons. The last time the Black Knights accomplished both feats in the same season was in 1984. The eight wins in 2016 were the most in two decades, when Army went 10-2 in 1996.

"Jeff has been the right fit for the Army West Point football team since his arrival and this extension is a natural progression." Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. "In addition to building a winning program on the field, Jeff and his staff, including our Officer Representatives, believe strongly in the academy's larger mission of developing leaders of character to lead the U.S. Army. We're excited that Jeff will continue to lead our football program in the years to come."

Last fall, Army ranked second nationally in rushing offense and ran for an Army single-season record 46 touchdowns, which eclipsed the 1945 national championship team. On the defense side, the Black Knights were consistently ranked in the top-10 in total defense and finished the year listed fourth in the nation in total defense.

"I want to thank West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen, Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan and the entire West Point community for their confidence and trust in me to be Army's head football coach," Monken said. "My family and I are humbled and honored to be associated with the world's premiere leadership institution and I am especially proud to have the privilege of coaching the outstanding young men that make up the Army West Point Football Brotherhood at the United States Military Academy."

Monken was hired back on Dec. 24, 2013 and is currently in his fourth season with the Black Knights. He sports a 16-23 mark overall and has led the Black Knights to five straight victories dating back to last season. In addition to last year's dramatic victory over Navy, Monken led Army to a thrilling season-ending 38-31 overtime defeat of North Texas in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Army is off to a 2-0 start with season-opening wins over Fordham and Buffalo. It marks the first time the Black Knights have opened their season at 2-0 in consecutive years since the 1979 and 1980 seasons. Army was won 10 of its last 15 games under Monken's direction. The Black Knights have scored at least 60 points four times during that stretch, marking the first time the Black Knights have accomplished that feat since Earl "Red" Blaik served as head coach.

"As we maintain the tradition, the history, and the legacy of one of college football's finest programs, we remain steadfast in our commitment to build leaders of character to serve our nation in the United States Army and beyond," Monken added. "This is an extraordinary place with amazing people and I am blessed to be the Head Football coach at West Point. BEAT NAVY!"