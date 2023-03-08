WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army West Point athletics director Mike Buddie and Head Coach Jimmy Allen have mutually agreed to a change in the leadership of the Men's Basketball program, effective immediately.

Jimmy Allen was introduced as the Lee Anderson Men's Basketball Head Coach on March 30, 2016, compiling a 98-112 record in seven seasons.

As is our practice following each season, we conducted a holistic review of all facets of the program. We are thankful to Coach Allen for his years of service to the program and to these cadets. We are excited for the future of Army Basketball with a new leader to continue to elevate the program and provide an extraordinary Division I Experience. We wish Coach Allen the very best in the next chapter of his career."

A national search for the next Lee Anderson Men's Head Basketball Coach will begin immediately.