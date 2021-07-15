Army West Point Athletic Association: $95 Million Michie Stadium Project

WEST POINT, N.Y. - It is with great excitement that the Army West Point Athletics Association (AWPAA) announced initial plans for the launch of the Michie Stadium Preservation Project on Thursday afternoon. As the most ambitious gift-funded construction project in the history of the United States Military Academy, West Point Association of Graduates (WPAOG) and AWPAA are working to raise $95 million in support of the Academy's vision to reconstruct the East Stands. This transformational project will ensure that the unique and storied Michie Stadium experience carries on for generations to come.

"We could not be more thrilled to officially announce the launch of this historic project," Director of Athletics Mike Buddie said. "The game day experience provided at Michie Stadium is already world-renowned and these efforts will put our facility on the precipice of being one of the finest that college athletics has to offer. At this juncture, we are asking for the continued tremendous support of AWPAA by the West Point community and beyond. The investments made by our generous supporters will help ensure that we are able to provide continued top-notch opportunities for cadet-athletes, the Corps and fans alike.”

Built in 1924, Michie Stadium has become a West Point icon and serves as the gateway to the Academy for many Americans. Whether seen on a nationally televised game or experienced in-person, Michie Stadium is an established avenue for visitors to engage with, learn about and immerse themselves in West Point culture.

In addition to symbolic and historic facilities like Michie Stadium, West Point's culture has also been heavily influenced by the Corps of Cadets, which has always supported the Academy's athletes from the stands.

The Michie Stadium Preservation Project has integrated cadet feedback into the reimagination process in order to reflect the Corps' ideals of "Duty, Honor, Country". All of the proposed upgrades within this modernization plan will put into action what has already been established as one of the Superintendent's top priorities at the United States Military Academy. Additionally, this progressive initiative will help to preserve and protect Michie Stadium's history, tradition and "once-in-a-lifetime experience" for generations to come. Both the Corps and fans are sure to benefit from these exciting renovations, which the Academy has needed for years.

The project will introduce all-new premium areas for Michie Stadium guests with the addition of suite, loge, ledge, and club-level seating. Army West Point Football already provides an unparalleled experience, and the proposed upgrades will further enhance the uniqueness of being able to experience a game at Michie Stadium.

To bring this historic project to life prior to opening, a Michie Stadium Preservation Project preview center will be created. The preview center will walk Army supporters through a virtual experience of the new premium seating opportunities in order to provide a more tangible vision of this ambitious project. The preview center will open in the coming year to give donors and season ticket holders a place to meet individually with representatives from the Army West Point Athletics team to explore these opportunities.

All current Army A Club Members will be given priority to new premium seating experiences once sales kick off in the coming months. In the meantime, Army West Point Athletics has created a dedicated website at michiestadium.com, where supporters and fans can go to learn more about the project. By "Becoming an Army Insider", you will receive periodic updates about the project, view new renderings before the general public and have access to remaining premium seating options.

For more information or to make a gift, please contact info@michiestadium.com or visit michiestadium.com.

Testimonials"The effect that this facility has on our community extends far beyond what happens when we take the field on game day. Michie Stadium is wrapped up in such a rich history and the cadets that have cheered for us have played as big a role in creating our program's renowned legacy as those lining up on the field. The additional support provided by the Michie Stadium Renovation Project will propel us toward the next era of Army West Point Football, one that we are especially excited for.”

- Jeff Monken, Head Football Coach”

We already have a history of being able to bring in high-character and highly-talented players. That recruiting pattern combined with this type of project are what is necessary for Army West Point Athletics to establish itself as one of the premiere programs in not just the Patriot League, but the country. Achieving this goal will certainly benefit the cadet-athletes, the athletic department and the Academy as a whole.”

- Joe Alberici, Head Men's Lacrosse Coach

"I am so excited to be joining a community that is clearly invested in the success of its athletics teams and the cadet-athlete experience. The backing that Army West Point Athletics has received from its supporters is truly inspiring and I cannot wait to play a role in the success of this project.”

- Michelle Tumolo, Noto Family Head Women's Lacrosse Coach

About AWPAAAWPAA, a 501(c)(3) organization that executes the USMA's intercollegiate athletics mission, is a non-Federal entity and is not fundraising on behalf of USMA. The appearance of USMA marks or images does not imply endorsement of AWPAA by the USMA, Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.