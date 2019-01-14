WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan announced Monday a new multi-year contract extension for head football coach Jeff Monken.

Monken is coming off a record-breaking year on the Banks of the Hudson in 2018. He brought the Black Knights back into the national spotlight by leading them to their first national ranking in 22 years. In addition, the Cadets set a program record 11 wins, including their third-straight victory over Navy.

"We knew when we hired Jeff he was the right man to rebuild our football program," Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. "This extension is well-deserved as he has created the right culture by bringing in assistants and staff members who not only teach but represent our core values. He believes strongly in the Academy's larger mission of recruiting, developing and graduating leaders of character. We're excited to continue to see where Jeff takes our team for years to come."

Over the last two years Monken has led the Black Knights to consecutive 10-plus-win seasons for the first time in Academy history. Since the start of the 2017 season, Army has won 21 of its last 26 games for a .807 winning percentage. The Cadets also won the Commander In Chief's trophy in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program lore after defeating both Air Force and Navy.

Last fall Army ranked second nationally in rushing offense and first in the country in third and fourth down conversion percentage. On the defense side, the Black Knights were consistently ranked in the top-10 in total defense and finished the year listed eighth in the nation in that category. The Cadets closed out the season holding their last five opponents to 14 or less points.

"I'd like to thank Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, and our entire fan base for their continued faith and trust in me as Army's head football coach," Monken said. "My family and I love being a part of the West Point community. I am honored and proud to have the privilege of coaching the outstanding young men that make up the Army West Point Football Brotherhood."

Monken was hired on Dec. 24, 2013 and is currently in his fifth season with the Black Knights. His new contract will extend him through to the 2024 season.

Monken's record at Army sits at 35-28, and he has led his team to nine consecutive wins, which is their longest win streak since nine-straight victories in 1996. The Cadets currently hold the second longest active winning streak behind only National Champions Clemson as well. Another achievement has been Army's ability to defend Michie Stadium. The Cadets have won 13 games in a row at home and finished their second-straight season going unbeaten on the Banks of the Hudson.

In addition to those highlights, Monken also led Army to an impressive season-ending 70-14 victory over Houston in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Those 70 points tied an FBS record for points scored in a bowl game. That win also made Army the first three-time winner of the Armed Forces Bowl after achieving victories in 2010, 2017 and 2018.

"We will continue to represent our long tradition, history and legacy as one of college football's finest programs as we remain focused on our commitment to building leaders of character to serve our nation in the United States Army," Monken added. "BEAT NAVY!"