Augusta (GA) RB/LB Ashlon Williams (aka AJ) is one of several key recruits who was on the receiving end of the Army Black Knights’ coaching staff hosting this weekend’s huge official visit endeavor.

Even before the 6-foot-1, 211 pounder had concluded his visit, he had reached out to GoBlackKnights.com to provide us with a brief summary update of his mid-day one experience. “By far the best one I’ve been on,” said the elated prospect.

Then on Sunday, he shared a more comprehensive outline of his weekend with the Army football program.

“I had the opportunity to connect with a few of the current players,” explained Williams. “They are actually what stood out the most to me. The current players and other recruits visiting this weekend were actually the highlight of the visit.”

“Kell Walker was my host. He gave me lots of information on West Point and Army football. I felt he was completely honest with me and he was fun to be around too.”

By the end of his OV, Williams was anxious to add his name to the growing list of 2020 Army commits.

“I made my commitment 8:30 this morning [Sunday] in person with Coach [Jeff] Monken,” declared Williams, whose recruiting has been handled by offensive coordinator, Brent Davis.

“I was brought into Coach Monken's office along with my parents earlier this morning. The conversion was short ... being that this was my second visit, I really didn't have any questions. I thanked coach for having me up again and for offering me a great opportunity. We talked for only a few minutes before I gave my commitment.”

“He seemed really excited to have my commitment,” added the B-back (fullback) prospect. “He shook my hand, gave me a hug and welcomed me to the brotherhood.”