Army West Point Football: 2020 RB AJ Williams chooses Black Knights
Augusta (GA) RB/LB Ashlon Williams (aka AJ) is one of several key recruits who was on the receiving end of the Army Black Knights’ coaching staff hosting this weekend’s huge official visit endeavor.
Even before the 6-foot-1, 211 pounder had concluded his visit, he had reached out to GoBlackKnights.com to provide us with a brief summary update of his mid-day one experience. “By far the best one I’ve been on,” said the elated prospect.
Then on Sunday, he shared a more comprehensive outline of his weekend with the Army football program.
“I had the opportunity to connect with a few of the current players,” explained Williams. “They are actually what stood out the most to me. The current players and other recruits visiting this weekend were actually the highlight of the visit.”
“Kell Walker was my host. He gave me lots of information on West Point and Army football. I felt he was completely honest with me and he was fun to be around too.”
By the end of his OV, Williams was anxious to add his name to the growing list of 2020 Army commits.
“I made my commitment 8:30 this morning [Sunday] in person with Coach [Jeff] Monken,” declared Williams, whose recruiting has been handled by offensive coordinator, Brent Davis.
“I was brought into Coach Monken's office along with my parents earlier this morning. The conversion was short ... being that this was my second visit, I really didn't have any questions. I thanked coach for having me up again and for offering me a great opportunity. We talked for only a few minutes before I gave my commitment.”
“He seemed really excited to have my commitment,” added the B-back (fullback) prospect. “He shook my hand, gave me a hug and welcomed me to the brotherhood.”
Williams pointed out there were several other factors that played into his decision. “Life opportunities after graduation was a big part of my decision,” stated Williams, who also has offers from Navy and Air Force. “Also playing big time football is a bonus. Being part of the brotherhood adds value to all things possible at West Point.”
From the football perspective, Williams readily admitted that Army’s dominating rushing attack is ideal for his skill set.
“I believe it is a perfect fit,” he said. “I am a bigger back that can break tackles and be a physical runner.”
During his junior season at Aquinas High School, the team finished the 2018 campaign with 8-2 record in the regular season, but lost in the second round of the playoffs. Williams compiled 850 yards rushing along with 8 touchdowns and on defense his registered 98 tackles.
Does Williams plan on taking any other visits, although verbally committed to Army West Point?
“I’m 100% Army and no other visits needed ... Beat Navy,” he firmly stated.
GBK Analysis on AJ Williams:
He is a big back with a frame for 240 pounds. He never comes off the field and when he focuses on just one position he will really develop.
Williams currently maintains a 3.4 GPA, but it has yet to be determine if he will be entering the academy via direct or prep.
Stay tuned as GoBlackKnights.com will have the breakdown of Williams’ commitment and the impact his pledge will have on this 2020 recruiting class, so keep it right here as we have you covered with all the latest.
