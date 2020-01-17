Two-time Army football captain, MLB Cole Christiansen

Cole Christiansen arrived at West Point in 2016 as a direct report recruit out of Suffolk, VA with a Rivals rating of 5.3. He got playing time as a member of special teams as a plebe, appearing in 6 games with a total of 2 tackles. Christiansen broke into the staring lineup as a yearling in 2017, finishing second on the team in Total Tackles with 84, including 5.0 to go along with one interception. He was elected one of the team captains as a junior in 2018, and once again finished second in Total Tackles with 77, while leading the team in TFLs with 12.0. He was named to the first team All-Independent Team by Phil Steele. He returned as one of the three captains of the 2019 team and recorded a team high 112 tackles for the season, and was once again named to the All-Independent First Team. On Saturday evening (NFL Network) at 7pm EST at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the two-time former Army football captain will line-up as part of the American team defense to take on the National team in the National Football League Player’s Association Collegiate (NFLPA) Bowl Game. GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch-up with Cole after Friday’s walk-through for tomorrow’s contest, where thee 6-foot-3, 240 pounder brought us up to date on how things have unfolded during his week of preparation for his college football finale. “It’s going really well and we’re having a great time, I’m learning a ton, meeting a lot of great people, getting a lot of exposure that I hadn’t had in a long time being at West Point ... it’s been a great week,” Christiansen acknowledged

Who is Watching & Who is Listening?

Army fans and NFL scouts will have their eyes on #54 on Saturday

According to the hard hitting backer, there have been plenty of eyes watching him, along with the many other potential NFL’ers. “As far as I’m aware, every team in the NFL is representing here and they have been pretty much every day,” he stated. “I’ve had a chance to interview with a ton of them, talk to them and tell them who I am, which is really nice. Because it’s one thing to see a guy through a guy through tape and that’s it, but to actually get to know my personality, find out about my values ... that’s what I wanted to be able to express at this game.” “So, it’s great in that aspect to be able to sit down and talk with teams that I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do if I didn’t get invited to this and I’m thankful for that.”

“Certainly there were teams that it wasn’t just like the script interviews that they ask every guy. I’ve had teams that went off script, asked personal questions and 1/2 hour conversations. So I feel that there are a few teams showing sincere interest.” — Army LB Cole Christiansen discussing interested NFL teams

Interested NFL Teams

Of course with the possibility of players from the academies now being able to step into professional sports upon graduation, this offers an even greater opportunity for Christiansen, along teammate and cornerback Elijah Riley, who will be playing in the Saturday's East-West Shrine Game (3pm EST - NFL Network) and is a legitimate pro-prospect. “The topic has come a lot,” Cole stated. “A lot of the scouts in this region out here in California actually didn’t know that the legislation had changed, meaning that we can actually play. So it’s been good that I could let everyone know that I could actually play straight out of graduation.” “They definitely referenced guys that have played in the past, but all of those were such different deals, because they served two, five years and going to Afghanistan 2 or 3 times and then trying to put the pads back on.”

“So, Alejandro Villanueva (Former Army Black Knight and current Pittsburgh Steelers’ All-Pro OT), he’s a trailblazer for sure and it’s unbelievable to do what he was able to do and Brett Toth (Former Army Black Knight & Teammate) is with the Cardinals and he’s kind of different too, because he served about a year and in and out of camps,” Christiansen added. “So this is the first time that anyone is going to play as soon as they graduated and I think the teams are really excited about it.”

Transformation

We also asked the Army linebacker if it’s been a transition for him going against this caliber of talent throughout the practice sessions? “This has been the best competition that I’ve ever played against consistently,” declared Cole. “I’ve played against great teams like the Michigan’s and Oklahoma’s and stuff, but it’s only for a week. Not to discredit the teams that we played the rest of the year, there is not a many great players on those teams. It has pushed me to be my best every second that I have been here and I’ve learned more about football in the last 5-days than I have the past 6-months to be honest with you. Learning some of the great techniques ... I’m learning from the guys and not just the coaches.”

“My goal coming here was ‘A’, to win the game and enjoy another college football game, because you never know if it’s going to be your last or not. ‘B’, to be the best football player at the end of this that I’ve ever been. When that final horn blows, I feel that I will be the best player that I’ve ever been just from what I’ve learned this week.” Look for Cole to be two-deep at the Mike spot and on the 1st string on pretty much all of the special teams. But not to worry, Christiansen will surely be receiving comparable reps with the fluidity of the depth chart. “We’re going to be changing up positions, moving up and down,” he stated.

Confidence of playing at the NFL Level?

Throughout his Army Black Knights career, especially the past 2-seasons, it has been clear to many observers, that the talented linebacker does have the potential to play at the next level. And although Cole won’t come out directly to endorse those onlookers, you just know from chatting with him that he has both the confidence to go along with his talent to be the next Army West Point baller to play in the National Football League. And the vibe around this week’s event, especially the linebacker’s agent is that Christiansen does have the ability, the character, the leadership skills and everything that goes with it to play in the NFL. “It really comes down to my pro-day on how fast I run, how high I jump and all that good stuff to determine how I get there. I mean nothings guarantee, and hopefully I get picked up by a team, able to make it through camp. I definitely learned since I’ve been here that I can run with these guys.

David & Monica Christiansen - The Parents

Cole with his parents, Monica & David Christiansen

Needless to say, Cole’s two biggest cheerleaders and supporters are his parents, David and Monica, who both are excited that their son has earned the opportunity to play and showcase his skill in such a venue. “It has been great for Cole to be able to showcase his talents and show that Army football is competitive against national top tier talent,” his dad shared. “I am thankful to Jay Bateman (former Army defensive coordinator) for recognizing Cole’s abilities and presenting the opportunity of West Point,” added his mother. “This has been a wonderful 4-years and the opportunity to show the world that he is ready to play at the next level is incredible. Army West Point has developed a leader on and off the field and he is ready to take on whatever comes. I am so proud of my son and am excited to see him represent Army in this forum. Our players are disciplined and outstanding athletes. Cole is ready to represent them and compete with the best and has the maturity and training to succeed, thanks to Army West Point and the football program.”