 GoBlackKnights - Army West Point Reception Day (aka R-Day) is officially here!
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-27 08:01:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Army West Point Reception Day (aka R-Day) is officially here!

R-Day Moment: Incoming RB Donovan Baker with sister Ajala (2nd yr. grad student at East Carolina University)
R-Day Moment: Incoming RB Donovan Baker with sister Ajala (2nd yr. grad student at East Carolina University)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

#ICYMI … Yes, today is officially Reception Day (aka R-Day) at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

This represents those coming in direct as well as those via the USMAPS (prep school). Hence, everyone who will be on 2026 reports today.

Early this month GBK brought to you to segments of the aforementioned incoming class, but just #ICYM …

… Let’s take a look at the players entering via the direct route, along with those making their way to the academy via the prep school, bringing them one step closer to being West Point Cadets, along with members of the Army football brotherhood.

The Look of a New Cadet: Incoming slotback Donovan Baker, the beginning of West Point journey via R-Day
The Look of a New Cadet: Incoming slotback Donovan Baker, the beginning of West Point journey via R-Day

#ICYMI (Incoming 2022 Army Football Recruiting Class)

Army Black Knights 2022 Recruiting Class - Part I (Direct Admits) 6/6/22

Army Black Knights 2022 Recruiting Class - Part II (via USMAPS) 6/7/22

It's Showtime - Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
It's Showtime - Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}