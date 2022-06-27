Army West Point Reception Day (aka R-Day) is officially here!
#ICYMI … Yes, today is officially Reception Day (aka R-Day) at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
This represents those coming in direct as well as those via the USMAPS (prep school). Hence, everyone who will be on 2026 reports today.
Early this month GBK brought to you to segments of the aforementioned incoming class, but just #ICYM …
… Let’s take a look at the players entering via the direct route, along with those making their way to the academy via the prep school, bringing them one step closer to being West Point Cadets, along with members of the Army football brotherhood.
#ICYMI (Incoming 2022 Army Football Recruiting Class)
• Army Black Knights 2022 Recruiting Class - Part I (Direct Admits) 6/6/22
• Army Black Knights 2022 Recruiting Class - Part II (via USMAPS) 6/7/22
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**