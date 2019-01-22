Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 06:57:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Army West Point Signee Q&A: OL Tino Arcuri

Jo43nr1v3irrxl5qbbaa
OL & Army commit Tino Arcuri received an in-home visit from Head Coach Jeff Monken
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

On Monday, offensive lineman and Black Knights’ commit Tino Arcuri received an early afternoon home visit from Army head coach Jeff Monken.The Black Knights’ mentor made the solo visit, as he met w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}