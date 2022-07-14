Army West Point To Play In Inaugural London Basketball Classic

LONDON - The Army West Point Men's Basketball program will participate in the London Basketball Classic on November 24 and November 26 inside the Copper Box Arena which was the London 2012 Olympic Basketball venue. Army West Point joins Princeton University, Northeastern University, and Manhattan College in the field.

The London Basketball Classic is a four-team tournament hosted by Inspirus Sports Management. The Black Knights will take on Princeton on November 24 while Manhattan and Northeastern will play in the other semifinal. The two winning teams will advance to play in the championship game and the two other teams will play in the third-place game on November 26.

"The London Classic is a tremendous opportunity for our program on many levels", said Army West Point head coach Jimmy Allen. "It will give our players the unique experience of interacting with the community as well as an opportunity to enjoy the culture and sights. On the court, it will be a chance to compete against top programs from three great conferences in the Northeast that will help prepare us for Patriot League play. We are extremely excited about this experience and appreciate the opportunity."

"It is an absolute honour to announce Army West Point as the fourth and final team for our first ever London Basketball Classic," said Executive Director of the London Basketball Classic Marc Mulholland. "Our event, taking place at the Copper Box Arena -- home of the BBL London Lions, will feature four fantastic, NCAA Division I teams. We hope to celebrate Thanksgiving in style with the support of the great British basketball fans on November 24th and 26th."

"We welcome Army West Point to our London event which is a very fitting experience for these great student-athletes and servicemen in our international event," said Inspirus Sports & Inspirus Global Education Chief Executive Officer Scott McCarthy. "Our goal is to help U.S. institutions expand their reach to a global audience, which in turn, helps provide life-changing opportunities to prospective students. We are so thankful to these four prestigious institutions who understand the importance preparing their students for winning both on the court and in the classroom. We are honoured to have them in our inaugural event, the London Basketball Classic."