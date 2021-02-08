GoBlackKnights - Army wins on Senior Day and Magarity's Final Home Game

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point women's basketball team topped Holy Cross, 60-42, Sunday afternoon on Senior Day in Christl Arena. The contest also paired as Army head coach Dave Magarity's final regular season home contest.

"I'm really proud of the way that we bounced back from yesterday," Magarity said. "It was a very tough loss up in Worcester, but we did what we had to do today. “

Sabria Hunter led the charge for the Black Knights with a career-high 20 points on 8-14 shooting from the floor and was 4-4 from the line. Sarah Bohn also scored in double digits for Army, finishing with 12 points.

"I think we set the tone from the beginning of the game with Bohn and when Sabria did get into the game, she was such a force – not only offensively with a career high, but defensively her ball pressure, her rebounding, just her physical presence was huge. I just can't say enough about those two. Those two are two of the toughest kids that I've had here in a long time.”

After an early 11-0 scoring run by the Crusaders put Holy Cross ahead 13-6, Army fought to hold an 18-17 lead by the end of the opening quarter. Hunter found success near the rim in the opening quarter, converting on three layups.

Hunter went on to add eight more points in the second quarter, highlighted by a 3-point play just before time expired in the first half, which gave Army the 37-28 lead at the break.

Army shot 62.5 percent from the field in the third quarter, while limiting Holy Cross to 15.4 percent, which helped build its lead to 49-35. The Black Knights maintained the double-digit advantage for the remainder of the contest.

Army honored their senior class of Jessica Rawls and Liz Layne prior to the game. Both of the team captains earned spots in the starting lineup. With less than a minute remaining they received an ovation after they were subbed out of the game.

"I'm so proud of those two. They are two of the best young women I have ever coached in terms of character. They are just unbelievable kids," Magarity said.

Army also recognized Magarity following the contest. Army Director of Athletics Mike Buddie presented Magarity, who is in his 15th season at the helm of the program, with a framed jersey.

"Today we were all playing for Jess, Liz and Coach," Hunter said. "It was important for us to play for him and send him out on a good note."