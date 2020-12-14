GoBlackKnights - Army Wins Promo

On Saturday, the Army Black Knights shutout one segment of the academy rivals, when they took down the Navy Midshipmen, 15-0 at Michie Stadium.

Well, there’s one more to go and that happens this upcoming Saturday, as the Air Force Falcons visit the academy with the CiC Trophy at stake.

